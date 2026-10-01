Forvis Mazars Highlights Sustained Growth, Strategic Investments In 2026 Integrated Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, today released its 2026 Integrated Report, highlighting a year of sustained growth and meaningful investments in its capabilities, client relationships, and communities. The annual report reflects how the firm is building for what's next while helping its people and clients thrive.

In Fiscal Year 2026, Forvis Mazars reported $2.32 billion in U.S. revenue, representing growth of 3.5%. The firm's Assurance and Tax service lines each achieved 5% growth. Consulting services held steady amid industrywide softening and continued strategic investments in capabilities that will fuel future growth. Growth was strongest in three sectors: Nonprofit, Education, & Public Sector; Private Equity; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications (TMT).

Major enhancements to the firm's capabilities and its delivery of an Unmatched Client Experience ® included adding new offices in Minneapolis and Seattle, joining forces with The Innova Group to strengthen healthcare consulting services, and investing in an AI strategy that helps team members responsibly deploy emerging technologies to add meaningful value and insights for clients.

“This year's accomplishments reflect our continued commitment to stewarding Forvis Mazars for the long term, guided by confidence, courage, and a deep sense of responsibility in every decision we make,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Forvis Mazars US.“In a highly dynamic time for our profession, we remain focused on building a firm that is partner-owned and partner-led-a firm that grows with intention and creates lasting value for our people, our clients, and the communities we serve.”

Additional highlights from the report include:



Delivering an Unmatched Client Experience: The firm received a Net Promoter Score ® of 85 through its Annual Client Relationship Survey, which achieved a record response rate. The score is far above the industry average and places the firm on par with some of the world's most recognized and respected brands. Additionally, more than 95% of team members completed Client Experience training.



Helping people grow, belong, and make an impact: Forvis Mazars continued investing in leadership, technical, industry-specific, sponsorship, and coaching programs for professionals at every career stage. The firm promoted 50 new partners and managing directors and added 20 direct-admit partners and managing directors.



Investing in AI, data, and technology: A wide range of both internally developed and purchased AI tools are in use across the firm, supplemented by thousands of agents created by team members to help drive efficiency and deliver greater value. Investments in specialized resources include the Technical Assurance Research Assistant (TARA), Tax ProAssist, and Kascade 360, a proprietary platform designed for complex partnership tax compliance and fixed asset management.



Scaling innovation responsibly: The firm's AI Center of Excellence continued identifying practical use cases, guiding concepts through execution, supporting AI training and adoption, and promoting responsible governance.



Protecting trust through quality and risk discipline: The firm continued enhancing its quality, risk, and governance practices through refinements to its quality management system and ASSURE methodology, the creation of formal risk and quality committees, and modernizing client acceptance and continuance procedures.

Unlocking potential in our communities: Through the Forvis Mazars Foundation and For Good giving, the firm distributed nearly $3.6 million to nonprofit organizations supporting health and wellness, education, and food security. Team members collectively contributed more than 33,700 hours of community service during FY 2026, including 9,300 hours during IMPACT Days.



The full 2026 Integrated Report is available online.

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm's 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience ® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

Contact: Mike Brothers, PR Manager

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