National Museum Of Nuclear Science & History Appoints Clarence M. Hughes Of UBS Wealth Management To Board Of Trustees

Clarence M. Hughes

Logo for the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Hughes is UBS Senior VP and Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS Wealth Management

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is proud to announce Clarence M. Hughes's appointment to its Board of Trustees. As Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS Wealth Management, Hughes brings extensive expertise in portfolio management, financial planning, philanthropic strategy, and community leadership to the Museum.Hughes works with families, foundations, and institutions across the Western United States, providing strategic guidance on investment management, personal financial planning, and philanthropic consulting. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for helping clients achieve long-term financial success while supporting charitable and community-focused initiatives."We are delighted to welcome Clarence to our Board of Trustees," said Mark Benak, Chair of the Board of Trustees.“His deep expertise in financial stewardship, coupled with his commitment to philanthropy and community engagement, will be an incredible asset as we continue to advance the Museum's mission and build a strong future for generations to come."Beyond his professional accomplishments, Hughes has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to civic leadership. His past service includes serving as President of the Del Norte Rotary Club, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of the Great Southwest Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and Board Chair of the Vancouver Parks Foundation and the Vancouver Historic Trust. His extensive nonprofit leadership experience reflects a dedication to strengthening communities and preserving important historical and educational resources."I'm excited to serve as a Trustee because the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is both nationally recognized and distinctly New Mexican, serving as an American resource for nuclear science and history," said Clarence Hughes. "At a time when demand for clean, reliable energy continues to grow, the Museum's mission and the story it promotes are especially relevant. Having grown up in Albuquerque, I have fond memories of visiting the Museum as a kid in the 1980s and, 40 years later, bringing my own kids and seeing how the Museum has transformed during that time."Hughes earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and served in the United States Army's 82nd Airborne Division from 1986 to 1990. His military service, financial expertise, and experience guiding charitable organizations provide a unique perspective that will support the Museum's continued growth and impact."We are honored to welcome Clarence to our Board of Trustees," said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. "His impressive background in wealth management and philanthropy, combined with his lifelong connection to Albuquerque and the Museum, will help strengthen our ability to serve our community and inspire future generations through science, history, and education."As a member of the Board of Trustees, Hughes will contribute to the Museum's strategic planning and development initiatives, helping ensure the long-term sustainability of an institution that preserves and interprets the significant role nuclear science has played in shaping our world.###About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History:The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, presents, interprets, and preserves the complex history and science of the atomic age in an objective and thought-provoking manner. The Museum is open 361 days a year from 8 am to 5 pm. Visit nuclearmuseum

Bernadette C. Robin

National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

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National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Appoints Clarence M. Hughes of UBS Wealth Management to Board of Trustees News Provided By The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History October 01, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology



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