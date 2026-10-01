Container One CEO Glenn Taylor Warns Buyers Nationwide About Shipping Container Scams

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BBB sought Container One's industry expertise and arranged a joint discussion with CBS affiliate WKBN 27 First News about shipping container fraud.

CANFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Container One President and CEO Glenn Taylor is urging shipping container buyers across the United States to verify sellers before sending payment. The warning follows a discussion organized by the Better Business Bureau of the Mahoning Valley, which contacted Container One for advice on shipping container fraud and scams.

The BBB selected Container One to provide industry expertise and arranged a three-way meeting involving Taylor, the BBB, and WKBN 27 First News, the CBS affiliate serving Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. WKBN reporter Alex Imwalle spoke with Taylor about how fraudulent sellers copy established dealers' websites, product photos, and pricing to appear credible.

Taylor estimates that roughly one in ten customers who contact Container One have either been scammed by a fraudulent shipping container seller or nearly purchased from one.

“They'll copy our content, they'll copy our web pages, our pictures, our pricing,” Taylor told WKBN.

Copied material can give a fraudulent seller the appearance of an established business. Buyers may recognize professional product photos and realistic prices without realizing the website has borrowed those details from another company.

The WKBN report examined BBB complaints involving a seller that listed a Canfield address. According to the BBB of the Mahoning Valley, buyers paid by wire transfer but never received their containers, and the business was not located at the address on its website.

BBB alerts show the problem crosses state lines. In a 2024 warning, the BBB documented a California buyer who lost nearly $4,000 to a seller claiming a Springfield, Missouri address. The organization's broader shipping container scam alert describes sellers using professional-looking websites and legitimate businesses' addresses to collect payments for containers that do not exist.

What buyers should check before sending payment?

Container One recommends these checks before paying a shipping container seller:

Confirm the seller's identity. Check its business name, address, and phone number through independent sources such as BBB and Google Maps, and read its Google reviews. Confirm that the details match the seller's website and invoice. Buyers can view Container One's BBB Business Profile to check the company's information.

Review its history. Look at customer feedback and complaint records over time, including how the business responds to concerns. Do not rely solely on testimonials displayed on the seller's own website.

Compare prices. Compare quotes for containers of the same size and condition, including delivery and taxes. If a price is hundreds of dollars below comparable quotes, treat it as a red flag. Request a copy of the seller's invoice, then independently verify the company and payment details before paying.

Question payment restrictions. A wire-transfer option alone is not evidence of fraud. Treat refusal to accept credit cards or pressure to pay through Venmo, Zelle, or similar payment services as a warning sign that calls for further verification. Confirm who will receive the payment before sending money.

Avoid pressure to rush. Take time to verify the seller, review the invoice, and understand the delivery terms. Whenever possible, inspect the container before purchasing.

The BBB recommends paying by credit card whenever possible, which may provide additional protections and an opportunity to dispute a charge if the container does not arrive.

Buyers can watch the WKBN 27 First News report and read Glenn Taylor's guide to avoiding shipping container scams for further information.

About Container One

Container One sells new and used shipping containers for commercial, residential, and agricultural use, with delivery available nationwide. Headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, the company has been in business since 2009 and is led by President and CEO Glenn Taylor, who has more than 35 years of shipping industry experience. Its address and business history are available through its BBB Business Profile.

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Container One

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BBB warns of local shipping container scam

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Container One CEO Glenn Taylor Warns Buyers Nationwide About Shipping Container Scams News Provided By Trendline Commerce October 01, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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