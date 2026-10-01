Ziperase Delivers Certified U.2 And M.2 Nvme Drive Sanitization In One Hot-Swap Station

Purpose-built appliance gives ITAD providers and Enterprise IT teams certified erasure for U.2 and M.2 NVMe drives, with a tamper-proof certification.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ziperase today launched the Ziperase NVMe Drive Eraser, a dedicated erasure appliance for the U.2 and M.2 NVMe drives coming out of enterprise refreshes and data center decommissioning. It gives ITAD providers and Enterprise IT teams a certified path to reuse and resale for NVMe drives, with tamper-proof certification for every erasure.

Data center decommissioning sends NVMe drives to ITAD facilities in large, mixed batches of U.2 and M.2 form factors. Facilities without a dedicated erasure station often shred them, and the resale value goes with them. The Ziperase NVMe Drive Eraser turns those batches into certified, resellable stock.

"Every NVMe drive that comes out of a data center has value once its data is erased to a certified standard. The Ziperase NVMe Drive Eraser gives ITADs and Enterprise IT teams a station built for exactly that work, so those drives go back to market with a certificate to prove it," said Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase.

The unit processes U.2 and M.2 drives through the same eight hot-swap bays, using included M.2 adapter trays. Technicians load new drives while the others keep erasing. Most drives finish in 2 to 5 minutes using cryptographic erasure. Bay numbers on the chassis match the onscreen interface, so every result traces to the right drive.

The Ziperase NVMe Drive Eraser runs Ziperase Array Erase, which holds ADISA Product Assurance Level 5 and Common Criteria EAL2 certification. Erasure meets NIST SP 800-88 R2 and IEEE 2883:2022. Each drive receives a tamper-proof certificate. The unit integrates with ITAD ERP platforms, including Makor ERP, RazorERP and IQ Reseller, through Ziperase Command Center.

The unit arrives with Array Erase preinstalled and 25 licenses included, so teams start erasing on day one.

About Ziperase

Ziperase provides certified, automated data erasure software for enterprises, ITADs, and technology partners globally. Founded by industry veterans with more than 20 years of combined experience in data erasure and enterprise technology, the Ziperase team left yesterday's limited legacy systems behind to build something better.

The platform features API-first integration, intuitive, easy-to-use platform design, and centralized cloud reporting. Track erasures and device information with comprehensive asset management and detailed audit-ready reports.

Ziperase holds ADISA Product Assurance and Common Criteria EAL2 certifications recognized by 30+ countries, with solutions compliant with IEEE 2883:2022 and NIST SP 800-88 R2 standards. Ziperase is a ServiceNow Select Build Partner, and the Ziperase Enterprise Connector syncs certified erasure evidence directly into ServiceNow hardware asset records.

Learn more at ziperase.

Joe Mount

Ziperase

+1 512-522-7393

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ziperase Delivers Certified U.2 and M.2 NVMe Drive Sanitization in One Hot-Swap Station News Provided By Ziperase October 01, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.