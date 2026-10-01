Dedicated Clinic Offers Pollock TechniqueTM Circumcision for All Ages

- Dr. Peter ColemanHALIFAX, NS, CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gentle Procedures has opened a dedicated circumcision clinic in the Halifax area, offering Pollock TechniqueTM circumcision for patients of all ages. The clinic provides outpatient circumcision services for infants, babies, boys, teens and adult men.Led by Dr. Peter Coleman, a family physician and Associate Professor at Dalhousie University's Faculty of Medicine, the clinic uses the Pollock TechniqueTM, which incorporates a Mogen clamp, local anaesthesia and a multi-layered approach to pain management."Opening a dedicated circumcision clinic in Halifax gives patients and families a local setting to discuss their options and access care," said Dr. Peter Coleman. "Our focus is on providing clear information before the procedure and appropriate follow-up afterwards, so patients know what to expect throughout the process."The clinic is located at 68 Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth and serves patients from across Nova Scotia. Appointments can be requested by phone or online. No referral is required. For more information or to request an appointment, visit gentleproceduresnsAbout Gentle Procedures Nova ScotiaGentle Procedures Nova Scotia is a dedicated circumcision clinic serving patients of all ages. Led by Dr. Peter Coleman, the clinic provides Pollock TechniqueTM circumcision using local anaesthesia. Gentle Procedures Nova Scotia is part of the international Gentle Procedures network, with circumcision clinics across Canada, Australia and Europe.

Dr. Peter Coleman

Gentle Procedures Nova Scotia

+1 902-702-6550

email us here

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Gentle Procedures Nova Scotia Clinic Now Open in Halifax News Provided By Dr. Peter Coleman, Gentle Procedures Nova Scotia October 01, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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