ETA Track Plus And Elogs Plus Prime Announce Sales Of Pacific Track PT30 ELD Hardware

PACIFIC TRACK PT30 ELD DEVICE WITH CABLE BUNDLE

PACIFIC TRACK PT30 ELD DEVICE CABLE

ETA Track Plus - Fleet Management Solutions

Dallas fleet technology provider expands access to PT30 electronic logging devices, truck ELD hardware, driver logs and electronic driver logbook services.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ETA Track Plus and eLogs Plus Prime, brands of NLMJ Technologies LLC, announced today that they are now selling Pacific Track PT30 ELD devices and compatible connection cables for commercial trucks.The new offering gives trucking companies, owner-operators and fleet managers another source for purchasing Pacific Track PT30 electronic logging device hardware. Customers can contact eLogs Plus Prime directly to purchase a PT30 ELD device, request current pricing or receive assistance identifying the appropriate cable for their commercial vehicle.PT30 ELD hardware is also available through the company's eBay seller account for customers who prefer purchasing through an established online marketplace.“Adding the Pacific Track PT30 expands our ability to support trucking companies that need dependable ELD hardware, electronic driver logs and fleet-management services,” said Randy Safford, President and Director of Sales for NLMJ Technologies LLC.“Our team can help customers identify the correct PT30 cable for their vehicle and confirm whether their current driver log software supports the device.”Pacific Track PT30 ELD Hardware OptionsAvailable PT30 configurations include:. Pacific Track PT30 ELD device. PT30 with a green J1939 9-pin cable. PT30 with a compatible OBD2 16-pin cable. Heavy-duty commercial truck connection options. Light-duty commercial vehicle connection options. PT30 device-and-cable bundles. Individual cable options, subject to availabilityThe PT30 with a green J1939 9-pin cable is designed for compatible heavy-duty commercial trucks. Available OBD2 configurations support certain light-duty commercial vehicles and some older Volvo and Mack trucks equipped with the appropriate diagnostic connection.Customers searching for a PT30 for a Freightliner, an older Volvo truck, a Mack truck or a light-duty commercial vehicle should confirm the vehicle's diagnostic port before ordering. A truck's year, make and model alone may not establish compatibility.Buy Pacific Track PT30 ELD HardwareCustomers searching for a Pacific Track PT30, PT30 ELD device, PT30 ELD hardware or PT30 cable bundle can contact ETA Track Plus and eLogs Plus Prime directly.Available PT30 connection products may include:. PT30 J1939 cable. PT30 green 9-pin cable. PT30 J1939 9-pin cable. PT30 OBD2 cable. PT30 16-pin cable. PT30 heavy-duty truck ELD bundle. PT30 light-duty commercial truck ELD bundleBefore purchasing, customers should verify that their current electronic driver logbook provider supports the Pacific Track PT30.Dallas ELD Hardware and Driver Log ServicesNLMJ Technologies serves trucking companies, commercial carriers, owner-operators and fleet managers seeking an ELD provider in Dallas and throughout Texas.Through eLogs Plus Prime, customers can obtain electronic driver logs, hours-of-service tools and ELD services for commercial trucks. The platform supports businesses that need an electronic driver logbook, truck driver logs, HOS records and fleet-management reporting.eLogs Plus Prime features include:. Electronic driver logs. Hours-of-service records. Electronic driver logbook reports. Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports with photos. Roadside inspection and data-transfer tools. Certified driver log reports. GPS breadcrumb information. State-by-state mileage reporting. IFTA reporting. Document scanning. Driver alerts. Administrative log-editing tools. Inspection mode. Fleet-management portal access. 24/7 ELD driver supportThe company offers monthly ELD service options for owner-operators, small fleets and larger commercial carriers. Customers can contact eLogs Plus Prime for current ELD hardware and driver log service pricing.PT30 Hardware and ELD ComplianceAn electronic logging device connects with a compatible commercial vehicle and supported ELD software to record information used for hours-of-service driver logs.The Pacific Track PT30 is the vehicle-connected hardware component. Purchasing PT30 hardware by itself does not establish FMCSA compliance. The customer's ELD software provider must support the Pacific Track PT30 and maintain the appropriate FMCSA registration.Customers who need both ELD hardware and an electronic driver logbook can ask about eLogs Plus Prime driver log services. Customers who already have compatible ELD software can purchase the appropriate PT30 device or cable configuration.Direct PT30 Sales and eBay AvailabilityCustomers can contact ETA Track Plus and eLogs Plus Prime to:. Buy a Pacific Track PT30. Request PT30 ELD pricing. Confirm J1939 or OBD2 cable compatibility. Purchase ELD hardware for trucks. Ask about electronic driver logs. Request driver logbook service. Learn about monthly ELD service. Ask about ELD services for owner-operators and fleetsCustomers who prefer eBay's familiar checkout process and buyer protections may purchase available PT30 products through the company's eBay seller account, ranra.04dfrl4f.For PT30 pricing, availability, ELD service or compatibility assistance, call 877-843-4770, extension 1, or visit ETA Track Plus online.About ETA Track PlusETA Track Plus is a Dallas fleet technology provider offering GPS tracking and vehicle-management solutions for commercial fleets. Available capabilities include real-time GPS tracking, route history, stop reports, geofencing, after-hours movement alerts, mileage reporting, driver-behavior notifications and compatible vehicle diagnostic information.About eLogs Plus PrimeeLogs Plus Prime provides electronic driver logs, hours-of-service tools and driver logbook services for trucking companies, commercial carriers and owner-operators. Its ELD service helps drivers and fleet administrators manage electronic logbook records, inspections, compliance reporting and fleet activity.About NLMJ Technologies LLCNLMJ Technologies LLC is a Dallas-based fleet technology company with more than 25 years of experience in telematics and commercial transportation solutions. Its brands include ETA Track Plus, eLogs Plus Prime, eCam Plus and TAG School Bus.

Randy Safford

NLMJ Technologies LLC dba ETA Track Plus

+1 877-843-4770 ext. 1

email us here

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ETA Track Plus and eLogs Plus Prime Announce Sales of Pacific Track PT30 ELD Hardware News Provided By NLMJ Technologies LLC dba ETA Track Plus October 01, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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