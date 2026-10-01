Toborlife AI Launches TURN, A U.S. Reseller Network To Bring Unitree Robots To More Businesses

Toborlife AI

Unitree A2 Robot

Unitree R1 Humanoid Robot

TURN gives established businesses a new revenue stream, hands-on training, U.S.-based support, preferred pricing, demo units, shipped from a U.S. warehouse.

- David Schulhof, CEO and Founder, Toborlife AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toborlife AI, developer of the Tobor HarnessTM control system and the official U.S. partner of Unitree Robotics, today launched the Toborlife Unitree Reseller Network (TURN). The company's new reseller division will enable qualified dealers to sell Unitree quadruped and humanoid robots, along with Toborlife's software, to their existing business customers like universities/colleges, research centers, and promotional companies.

TURN is designed for established businesses who want to add an additional revenue stream and enter a new vertical by adding robotics to what they already offer, backed by Toborlife AI's U.S. inventory, training, and support. Ideal partners include franchise owners and B2B companies with an existing customer base, a technical foundation, and a desire to enter a new vertical.

Examples include security and facilities firms, event and experiential agencies, systems integrators, AV and technology dealers, and education suppliers looking to bring physical AI to the customers they already serve. For these companies, TURN turns robotics into a new line of business, with huge upside potential.

"We were closely with our resellers to match their customers with the right Unitree robot for the job and make sure they get the best price, fast delivery, and the service to back it up,” said Claire Wang, Business Development and TURN program manager at Toborlife AI.“On the rare occasion an issue comes up, we expedite it with our service team to make it gets resolved quickly. We never want our resellers to have to figure it out on their own."

Unitree platforms such as the Go2 quadruped and G1 humanoid are already greeting customers, patrolling and inspecting facilities, drawing crowds at trade shows and events, making deliveries, and creating social media moments for brands.

What TURN partners receive

-- Dealers that sign a TURN agreement add a new line of business without building it from scratch. Partners gain:

-- Hands-on training: TURN partners receive the most up-to-date training with the Toborlife AI team at the company's Mountain View headquarters and showroom and are integrated into Toborlife's support systems, so partners can sell and service robots with confidence

-- Preferred pricing and special discounts: TURN partners receive Toborlife's best pricing on the current Unitree lineup, creating stronger margins than a standard dealer arrangement

-- Software revenue: partners can offer Toborlife's software alongside the hardware, including its teleoperation system, adding an adding revenue to every deal

-- Demo units: access to demonstration robots and teleoperation setups so partners can show customers the technology in action

-- A closer working relationship: direct access to the Toborlife AI team for deal support, technical questions and joint opportunities

"The growth we're seeing in our reseller division tells us businesses are ready to make robotics part of what they sell. We're investing to meet that demand,” said David Schulhof Toborlife AI CEO and Founder.“Over the next year, we'll bring new products to market built on the Unitree platform, giving TURN partners more to offer their customers and more ways to grow their own revenue."

Stocked in the U.S., shipped from the U.S.

Unlike drop-ship arrangements that route orders overseas, Toborlife AI keeps inventory on hand and ships every order from its own warehouses in California and Las Vegas. Robots arrive from a U.S. address, Toborlife handles all applicable tariffs up front, and partners and their customers see predictable pricing and delivery times. Every robot is also supported by Toborlife's U.S.-based team, from setup through ongoing service.

The program covers Unitree's product lineup, including the Go2 and A2 quadruped families and the G1, R1 and H2 humanoid families, plus accessories and Toborlife's own software.

Qualified dealers can apply to join TURN at talk-to-an-expert/ or by contacting Toborlife AI at (408) 409-4061.

About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California, Toborlife AI is the developer of the Tobor HarnessTM control system and the Toborverse platform, and the official partner of Unitree Robotics in the United States. The company builds the software layer that makes humanoid and quadruped robots usable for research, education, and enterprise teams, backed by U.S.-based support and an unwavering commitment to customer success. For more information, visit toborlife.

Stephanie Levinson

Toborlife AI

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Toborlife AI Launches TURN, a U.S. Reseller Network to Bring Unitree Robots to More Businesses News Provided By Toborlife AI October 01, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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