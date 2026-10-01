MENAFN - EIN Presswire) My Baby My Way Foundation expands CalAIM Technical Assistance Services across 56 California counties. Review public records, EIN, and government credentials

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Baby My Way Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Palm Desert, California, has expanded its CalAIM Technical Assistance Services to cover 56 of California's 58 counties. The organization provides technical assistance to nonprofits, health plans, and counties implementing Enhanced Care Management, Community Supports, and Community Health Worker services for Medi-Cal recipients across the state.California's CalAIM initiative, administered by the Department of Health Care Services, represents one of the most significant Medi-Cal reform efforts in the state's history. The program expands community-based care, health coordination, and social support services for low-income Californians. Organizations delivering technical assistance under CalAIM are subject to organizational verification by the California DHCS before receiving vendor approval.My Baby My Way Foundation received DHCS vendor approval to provide CalAIM Technical Assistance Services and has since grown its operational footprint to include counties spanning Northern, Central, and Southern California, including Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, Alameda, Fresno, and San Bernardino."Our records are open and publicly verifiable," said Sarahyah Yisrael Adon, Founder and Executive Director of My Baby My Way Foundation. "Our EIN is public. Our partners include university career offices and California state agencies. Anyone who wants to verify who we are can do so in a few minutes."In addition to technical assistance, the foundation operates a Community Health Worker workforce program. All CHW positions are paid W-2 employee roles with compensation between $17 and $25 per hour, inclusive of paid training.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for Community Health Workers is projected to grow 14 percent through 2033 as Medicaid reform expands community-based care nationally. CHW career listings for the foundation appear independently on the career portals of San Jose State University, Johns Hopkins University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Hardin-Simmons University.The organization is also an approved vendor on the California Department of Health Care Services' CalAIM TA Services, a state-administered platform for organizations delivering Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports to Medi-Cal recipients. The foundation also supports workforce development, grant writing, and birth equity initiatives through the CalAIM program.My Baby My Way Foundation focuses on birth equity and maternal health for Latino and BIPOC women and girls in California. The CDC reports that Black women in the United States face a maternal mortality rate approximately three times higher than white women, a disparity that state and federal agencies have identified as a priority for community-based intervention."Our response is not to argue on social media. It is to maintain clean records, strong institutional partnerships, and programs that continue to operate," Yisrael Adon added. "Expanding across 56 counties is a reflection of the trust that California health organizations and state agencies have placed in our work."My Baby My Way Foundation was founded in 2019 and holds active federal tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) with Employer Identification Number 88-4392430. Its records are publicly available through the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search, ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer, Candid/GuideStar, and Charity Navigator. The organization's employment practices are published in full at mybabymyway/our-hiring-employment-practices/.About My Baby My Way FoundationMy Baby My Way Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2019 and headquartered in Palm Desert, California.The organization advances birth equity, maternal health, and workforce development for BIPOC women and families through programs including the FAME Movement, FAME Institute, FAME House, and Girls Make Moves.My Baby My Way Foundation is an approved CalAIM TA Services vendor and serves communities across 56 California counties. EIN: 88-4392430. Learn more at mybabymyway.

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My Baby My Way Foundation Expands CalAIM Technical Assistance Services Across 56 California Counties News Provided By LowCode Agency, LLC October 01, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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