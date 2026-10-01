National Museum Of Nuclear Science & History Appoints Brian Adams, Of Up.Abundance To The Board Of Trustees

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Brian Adams

Adams is Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Up

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- [Albuquerque, NM] – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Adams to its Board of Trustees. As Co-Founder and Managing Partner of UP, an Albuquerque-based venture capital fund, Adams brings extensive experience in advanced energy, aerospace and defense, advanced manufacturing, and economic development to the Museum's governing body.Adams is a recognized leader in New Mexico's growing innovation ecosystem, focusing on attracting and scaling frontier technology companies throughout the state. Through UP, he works to make New Mexico the most capital-efficient location in the nation for deep technology startups, while helping tell the story of the state's expanding role in advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies. Notably, his efforts have helped attract major investments to New Mexico, including Pacific Fusion's planned $1 billion research and manufacturing facility."We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our Board of Trustees," said Mark Benak, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "Brian brings a unique perspective at the intersection of innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development. His knowledge of emerging technologies and commitment to New Mexico's future will help strengthen the Museum's mission to connect our state's remarkable scientific history with the groundbreaking work shaping the future."Adams frequently speaks on venture capital, advanced energy, deep technology entrepreneurship, and state economic development. He has appeared on podcasts, YouTube programs, and panels across the country, and his work has been featured in both local and national media. His expertise in building and scaling high-growth companies will provide valuable insight as the Museum continues to expand its educational impact and community engagement."Twenty years ago, I walked into the museum in Old Town as a new engineering graduate and spent two hours with a docent," said Brian Adams.“It is still among the best museum visits of my life, and I want it to do for my two boys, and for the next generation of New Mexico kids, what it did for me. The Museum tells the story of how this state changed the world, and I am excited to help it also show what is being built here now."Adams holds an MBA from the University of Washington and a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from Purdue University. His appointment comes as the Museum continues to broaden its focus on inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, innovators, and entrepreneurs through STEM education and public engagement."We are honored to welcome Brian to our Board of Trustees," said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. "His passion for New Mexico, combined with his experience building partnerships between technology, investment, and industry, will help ensure the Museum remains relevant and inspiring to future generations as we continue telling the story of scientific discovery and innovation."As a member of the Board of Trustees, Adams will contribute to the Museum's strategic planning and growth initiatives, helping strengthen connections between New Mexico's historic scientific achievements and the emerging technologies and industries that will shape the future.###About UPUP is an Albuquerque-based venture capital fund powered by UP, investing in high-growth startups across advanced energy, aerospace and defense, advanced manufacturing, and climate resilience. The fund is a manager within the New Mexico State Investment Council's Strategic Venture Capital Program and works to turn New Mexico into a competitive advantage for the companies it backs, connecting them to the national labs, test infrastructure, technical talent, and incentive programs that make the state a capital-efficient place to scale.About the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History:The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, presents, interprets, and preserves the complex history and science of the atomic age in an objective and thought-provoking manner. The Museum is open 361 days a year from 8 am to 5 pm. Visit nuclearmuseum for more information.

Bernadette C. Robin

National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

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National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Appoints Brian Adams, of Up to the Board of Trustees News Provided By The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History October 01, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry



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