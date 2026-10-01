Dr. Dayan Goodenowe Announces International Health Trial To Scientifically Evaluate Comprehensive Wellness Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neuroscientist and biochemical researcher Dr. Dayan Goodenowe announced the approval of a large epidemiological tracking trial designed to evaluate the associations between participation in comprehensive wellness programming and functional, nutritional, and quality of life outcomes in adults and children. The trial was approved for enrollment in both the USA and Canada.The current healthcare system is built upon the detection and treatment of disease. This is necessary and appropriate for reducing negative outcomes caused by the acute manifestation of disease. However, symptoms are the effects of disease, not the cause. The treatment of symptoms reduces death from disease but has no effect on the underlying cause of disease.This traditional approach to medicine has dramatically reduced premature human death from disease in the last 100 years.Since this type of medicine requires the presence of disease before it can be applied, it has no impact on disease incidence. In stark contrast to the reduction in premature death, the incidence and prevalence of disease increased over the past 100 years. A new approach to healthcare is needed for the next century to supplement our current system – one that is focused on detecting and treating underlying causes of disease.The underlying causes of disease are detectable as deviations from health using advanced biochemical and imaging technologies. This is a pre-disease state, not an early disease state. No disease identifiable symptoms are present. The treatments for these underlying causes of disease is the restoration of health independent and irrespective of disease symptoms.Comprehensive wellness programs incorporate a combination of lifestyle and nutritional strategies to improve overall wellness. However, the scientific evaluation of the associations between such programming and functional measures of health and then how these changes in functional measures of health are then associated with disease incidence and prevalence has not been rigorously investigated.The recently approved human health trial is designed to enable researchers to evaluate and quantify the associations between wellness program participation and changes in biochemical, physiological, functional and psychological measurements of health and how these changes are associated with disease incidence, outcomes, and health economics.Such information will be invaluable to future public health planning.Unlike a traditional interventional clinical trial, this study is observational. Researchers will not assign participants to a wellness program or other intervention, nor will they direct participants to use specific nutritional supplements. Instead, the study is designed to prospectively follow participants over time and evaluate associations between changes in measurable health outcomes and wellness program participation, nutritional supplement use, and other health and lifestyle factors.The study will collect a broad range of objective and participant-reported measurements designed to evaluate changes in health over time. These include measures of neurological and cognitive function, body composition, cardiovascular and respiratory function, mobility and physical function, lifestyle, sleep, fatigue, stress, and quality of life. Participants may also elect to provide blood samples for laboratory analysis, including biochemical measurements.Rather than focusing on a single disease, symptom, or intervention, the study will allow researchers to examine multiple dimensions of health simultaneously and determine how changes in one area are associated with changes in others. Participants will undergo repeated assessments over time, creating a longitudinal dataset that can be used to identify patterns and associations across biochemical, physiological, functional, cognitive, and quality of life measures.The study is designed to address a fundamental challenge in health research: how to scientifically measure health itself. By establishing baseline measurements and tracking changes prospectively, researchers will be able to evaluate which measurable changes are associated with improved or diminished health and function over time and how those changes relate to wellness program participation and other lifestyle factors.The study, sponsored by Dr. Goodenowe Research LLC, is registered with ClinicalTrials as NCT07832981.You can learn more about this program by joining his LIVE announcement at 9 AM PST on Friday, October 2nd by following at or joiningDr. Goodenowe serves as principal investigator. Study locations include the Restorative Health Center in Temecula, California, and Lakeview Regional Wellness Centre in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.Adults and children age 2 and older may be eligible to participate. The study accepts healthy volunteers and is designed to follow participants through baseline and subsequent assessments. Eligibility requirements and additional study information are available through the research team.Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, PhD, is a neuroscientist, biochemist, inventor, and entrepreneur who has spent more than 30 years studying the biochemistry of human health, aging, and neurological function. His patented technologies have been used to study biochemical patterns across tens of thousands of individuals. He is the founder and CEO of Prodrome Science and Perpetual Health, companies focused on developing advanced health technologies and translating them into practice. Through his research and innovation, Dr. Goodenowe is advancing our understanding of health, function, and resilience.

Christine Haas

Christine Haas Media

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Dr. Dayan Goodenowe Announces International Health Trial to Scientifically Evaluate Comprehensive Wellness Program News Provided By Christine Haas Media October 01, 2026, 15:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science, World & Regional



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