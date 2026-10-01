Bengaluru Theatre Roof Collapse: One Injured As Ceiling Falls During Movie Screening

Moviegoers in Bengaluru were left shocked and terrified after a portion of a theatre roof suddenly collapsed during a movie screening, injuring one person. The incident took place at Bharathi Theatre near Peenya Dasarahalli while the audience was watching a film. A large chunk of the ceiling reportedly broke off and fell onto the audience seated below, triggering panic inside the theatre.

Man Injured In Head After Roof Collapse

The falling debris reportedly struck one person on the head, causing a serious injury. The sudden crash led to panic and confusion inside the cinema hall. Theatre staff and locals quickly rescued the injured person and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Movie Screening Stopped Midway

The theatre management stopped the movie screening immediately after the incident and safely evacuated the remaining audience members as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no other major injuries were reported.

The incident has raised concerns about the maintenance and safety of older cinema halls. Some locals have attributed the accident to poor maintenance, although the exact cause of the roof collapse has not yet been established. Further details are awaited.