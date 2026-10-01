Tokio Marine HCC Cyber & Professional Lines Group Promotes Jonathan Holmes To Senior Vice President Of Professional Lines

In his expanded role, Holmes will oversee employment practices liability, architects & engineers, contractors professional, healthcare professional, accountants and miscellaneous professional liability lines of business. His broader responsibilities bring these products together under a unified Professional Lines leadership structure while maintaining the specialized underwriting expertise of each product.

“Jonathan has demonstrated an ability to understand the unique dynamics of specialty products while also recognizing the broader opportunities across our Professional Lines portfolio,” said Michael Palotay, Chief Executive Officer of CPLG.“This expanded role gives us an opportunity to bring greater focus to how we serve the market, support our broker partners and build on the strength of our Professional Lines businesses. Jonathan knows our organization, our people and our distribution partners well, and I'm confident in what he will bring to this next phase of growth.”

Holmes has held increasingly senior leadership positions within CPLG and has played a key role in the development of its Professional Lines portfolio. Throughout his tenure, he has combined deep underwriting expertise with a strong understanding of broker relationships, distribution and the specialized needs of professional liability clients.

“Professional Lines is built on specialized underwriting expertise, and that remains at the center of our business,” said Holmes.“This expanded role gives us an opportunity to preserve that specialization while becoming more connected in how we work across the portfolio and with our broker partners. I'm excited to build on the strong foundation already in place and identify new opportunities to serve our clients and grow our business.”

The expanded leadership structure will also support closer alignment between underwriting and distribution as CPLG continues to broaden access to its Professional Lines capabilities through both traditional and digital distribution channels.

“Jonathan's expanded leadership comes at an important time for our Professional Lines business,” said Desiree Khoury, Chief Growth Officer, CPLG.“We have strong products, experienced underwriting teams and meaningful opportunities across our distribution network. Bringing these capabilities together more intentionally will help us make it easier for brokers to access more solutions in one place with the right expertise across CPLG and create more opportunities to grow with our partners.”

Holmes' promotion reflects CPLG's continued investment in its Professional Lines platform and its focus on bringing together specialized expertise, strong broker relationships and disciplined underwriting to meet evolving market needs.

About Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group

Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group, doing business as NAS Insurance Services, LLC with the CA license #0677191, is headquartered in Encino, California and is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies based in Houston, Texas. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group, please visit .

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $84 billion as of June 30, 2026. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC's major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of 'A+' (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, 'A++' (Superior) from AM Best, and 'AA-' (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of 'A+' (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit .