Global Biopreservation Market - Strategic Insights And Forecasts (2026-2031) Cell And Gene Therapies Drive 9.8% CAGR, Unlocking An $8.60 Billion Market By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on GMP-compliant media, automated storage, cold-chain integration, capacity expansion and research partnerships as cell therapy and biobanking demand rises.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biopreservation Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopreservation market is forecast to grow from USD 5.40 billion in 2026 to USD 8.60 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 9.8%. Market expansion is being supported by advances in cell and gene therapy, regenerative medicine, precision medicine, biobanking, and drug discovery. Increasing clinical research activity and investment in standardized cold-chain infrastructure are also strengthening demand for reliable biological sample storage and transport solutions.

Biopreservation technologies are increasingly important across healthcare and life sciences because cells, tissues, and other biological materials must retain their integrity and viability throughout research, clinical development, storage, and distribution. Regulatory requirements involving biosafety, traceability, and quality assurance are accelerating the adoption of validated preservation media, cryogenic equipment, automated storage platforms, and integrated logistics services.

Biopreservation Market Growth Drivers

The expansion of cell and gene therapy programs is a major market driver. A growing pipeline of clinical trials and regulatory approvals is increasing demand for cryopreservation media, controlled storage systems, and specialized cold-chain logistics. Strict handling and preservation protocols are encouraging healthcare providers, therapy developers, and research organizations to adopt advanced systems capable of supporting consistent cell viability and product quality.

Biobanking initiatives are also contributing significantly to global demand. National, institutional, and commercial biobanks continue to expand their collections to support population health studies, disease research, therapeutic development, and personalized medicine. This growth is generating recurring demand for cryogenic vials, preservation media, freezers, monitoring systems, and other storage consumables.

Infrastructure investment and capacity expansion are improving the availability of GMP-grade preservation products and services. Leading suppliers are adding production facilities, strengthening distribution networks, and expanding storage capabilities to support large-scale clinical and commercial programs. Partnerships with hospitals, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology developers are further broadening the application of biopreservation solutions.

Market Restraints and Operational Challenges

High capital and operating costs remain significant barriers to adoption. Ultra-low temperature freezers, cryogenic storage units, monitoring platforms, and backup systems require substantial initial investment and ongoing maintenance. These expenses can limit implementation among smaller laboratories, emerging biotechnology companies, and institutions with restricted budgets.

Regulatory complexity creates additional challenges, particularly for products used in cell and gene therapy workflows. Evolving standards can increase validation, qualification, documentation, and compliance costs. Supply chain risks also affect the market because manufacturers depend on specialized cryoprotectants, high-grade plastics, and precision equipment. Material shortages, price volatility, tariffs, and trade restrictions may disrupt procurement schedules and increase total operating costs.

Technology and Segment Insights

The biopreservation market is segmented by product, application, end-user, and geography. Key product categories include biopreservation media, cryogenic freezers, storage systems, consumables, and monitoring technologies. Product development is focused on temperature stability, sample traceability, automation, storage efficiency, and scalable cold-chain management.

Biobanking represents a leading application segment due to sustained storage requirements across clinical and research programs. Regenerative medicine and drug discovery are also generating strong demand as developers rely on preserved biological materials for therapeutic research, screening, testing, and manufacturing workflows.

Major end-users include biobanks, hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research institutions. Biobanks account for a substantial market share because of their continuous infrastructure and consumables requirements. Hospitals and life sciences companies are expanding adoption to support clinical workflows, translational research, and advanced therapy development.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The competitive landscape includes specialized biopreservation providers and diversified life sciences companies. Prominent participants include BioLife Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Azenta, and MVE Biological Solutions. Key strategies include capacity expansion, acquisitions, product innovation, institutional partnerships, and investment in global distribution.

Companies are prioritizing GMP-compliant media, advanced cryogenic systems, automated storage technologies, and integrated service models. Continued innovation in preservation performance, digital monitoring, sample tracking, and logistics is expected to improve reliability and support the transition of advanced therapies from clinical development to commercial-scale production.

Report Benefits



Analysis of regional markets, customer segments, policies, socio-economic conditions, industry verticals, and purchasing trends

Assessment of competitive positioning, market entry opportunities, and strategic initiatives

Evaluation of market drivers, constraints, emerging technologies, and future trends

Actionable insights supporting revenue growth, investment planning, and geographical expansion Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Business Applications

Organizations can use the report for market opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, competitive intelligence, regulatory analysis, capital investment decisions, new product development, market entry planning, and regional expansion strategies.

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2024 and forecast data from 2026 to 2031

Growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory frameworks, and trend analysis

Competitive strategies, positioning, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across products, applications, end-users, and regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

The global biopreservation market is expected to remain a foundational part of healthcare innovation and life sciences research. Expanding advanced therapy pipelines, biobanking activity, and compliance requirements will sustain growth, while automation, infrastructure investment, and supply chain resilience will influence long-term competitiveness.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

1.8. Key Benefits to Stakeholders

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Processes

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View

5. BIOPRESERVATION MARKET BY PRODUCTS

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biopreservation Media

5.3. Equipment

5.3.1. Temperature Maintaining Units

5.3.2. Consumables

5.3.3. Other Equipment

6. BIOPRESERVATION MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Biobanking

6.3. Regenerative Medicine

6.4. Drug Discovery

6.5. Other Application Areas

7. BIOPRESERVATION MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Biobanks

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. Others

8. BIOPRESERVATION MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. United States

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. Spain

8.4.6. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Japan

8.6.2. China

8.6.3. India

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Taiwan

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Indonesia

8.6.8. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. BioCision LLC

10.2. BioLife Solutions Inc.

10.3. Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

10.4. Lifeline Scientific Inc.

10.5. Merck KGaA

10.6. Princeton CryoTech Inc.

10.7. VWR International

10.8. Azenta US Inc.

10.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

10.10. MVE Biological Solutions

Companies Featured



BioCision LLC

BioLife Solutions Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Lifeline Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Princeton CryoTech Inc.

VWR International

Azenta US Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc MVE Biological Solutions

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