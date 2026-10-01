Global Green And Sustainable Bioprocessing Technologies Market - Strategic Insights And Forecasts (2026-2031) 11.5% CAGR Creates A USD 13.6 Billion Opportunity
Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Green and Sustainable Bioprocessing Technologies Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global green and sustainable bioprocessing technologies market is projected to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2026 to USD 13.6 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 11.5%. Growth is being supported by the transition toward low-carbon manufacturing, circular bioeconomy models, and environmentally responsible production across the biopharmaceutical and industrial biotechnology sectors.
Demand for biologics, bio-based chemicals, sustainable materials, and advanced therapies is encouraging manufacturers to integrate eco-efficient technologies throughout upstream and downstream operations. Companies are investing in resource optimization, energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste reduction to meet corporate sustainability targets and comply with evolving environmental regulations.
Key Green and Sustainable Bioprocessing Market Drivers
Environmental sustainability has become a strategic priority for biopharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to reduce carbon emissions, chemical waste, and water consumption. Stricter environmental policies and global decarbonization commitments are accelerating the adoption of cleaner manufacturing platforms.
The continued expansion of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies is also creating demand for scalable bioprocessing technologies. Single-use systems, continuous processing, and perfusion-based platforms can improve production efficiency, reduce cleaning requirements, limit contamination risks, and support more effective resource management.
Innovation in biodegradable materials, renewable feedstocks, process optimization, automation, artificial intelligence, and digital monitoring is further strengthening market growth. Real-time process control allows manufacturers to improve consistency, identify inefficiencies, and reduce unnecessary resource consumption. Circular economy initiatives are also encouraging greater reuse, recovery, and recycling of materials across bioprocessing workflows.
Market Challenges
High initial investment remains a significant barrier to adoption. Green and sustainable bioprocessing technologies may require advanced equipment, specialized materials, facility upgrades, and extensive process redesign. These requirements can increase capital expenditure, particularly for smaller biotechnology companies and manufacturers operating with established infrastructure.
Technical complexity also affects implementation. Sustainable systems must be integrated across upstream and downstream operations without compromising product quality, scalability, consistency, or regulatory compliance. Regional differences in environmental and manufacturing requirements can create additional challenges for global organizations. The limited availability of standardized sustainable materials and platforms may also restrict adoption in certain applications.
Technology and Segment Insights
The market is analyzed by product, process type, application, and end user. Single-use systems represent a leading product category because of their operational flexibility, lower cleaning requirements, reduced contamination risk, and potential to decrease water and energy consumption.
Batch processing maintains a substantial market share due to its established role in biomanufacturing. However, continuous processing and perfusion-based systems are expected to record faster growth. These technologies can increase productivity, reduce downtime, optimize facility utilization, and minimize resource use.
Biopharmaceutical manufacturing is the largest application segment, supported by rising demand for biologics and advanced therapies. Industrial biotechnology is also gaining momentum as manufacturers expand the sustainable production of biofuels, enzymes, specialty chemicals, and other bio-based products.
Major end users include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and contract manufacturing organizations. Biopharmaceutical companies account for a significant share as they increase investments in sustainable production, manufacturing capacity, and regulatory compliance.
Competitive and Strategic Outlook
Competition is intensifying as technology providers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract manufacturing organizations, and research institutions collaborate on eco-efficient production platforms. Research and development investments are focused on biodegradable materials, energy-efficient equipment, renewable inputs, digital process control, and scalable manufacturing systems.
Partnerships, acquisitions, and portfolio expansion are helping market participants strengthen technical capabilities and address changing customer requirements. Emerging markets are expected to provide additional opportunities as biotechnology investment and sustainable manufacturing infrastructure continue to expand.
Key Benefits of the Report
- Market analysis covering regions, customer segments, policies, socio-economic conditions, industry verticals, and purchasing priorities Competitive intelligence addressing market positioning, strategic initiatives, and potential market entry approaches Evaluation of growth drivers, restraints, emerging technologies, and future market trends Actionable recommendations supporting investment planning, geographical expansion, and revenue growth Insights for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, biotechnology companies, and large enterprises
Business Applications
Organizations can use the report for opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, geographical expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, new product development, partnership planning, and competitive intelligence.
Report Coverage
- Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031 Assessment of growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain conditions, regulatory frameworks, and industry trends Competitive positioning, company strategies, and market share analysis Revenue forecasts across major technologies, applications, end users, and regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments
The green and sustainable bioprocessing technologies market is positioned for sustained expansion as manufacturers pursue cleaner, more efficient production. Although investment requirements, technical integration, and regulatory differences may affect implementation, continued innovation and broader industry adoption are expected to support long-term market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1. Market Overview
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of the Study
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Policies and Regulations
3.7. Strategic Recommendations
3.8. Product Pipeline Analysis
3.9. Incidence and Prevalence Analysis
3.10. Patent Analysis
4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK
5. GREEN AND SUSTAINABLE BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Single-Use Systems
5.3. Continuous Bioprocessing Technologies
5.4. Filtration & Separation Technologies
5.5. Chromatography Systems
5.6. Bioreactors
5.7. Purification & Downstream Processing
5.8. Digital & Automation Solutions
5.9. Sustainable Consumables and Materials
6. GREEN AND SUSTAINABLE BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Upstream Processing Technologies
6.3. Downstream Processing Technologies
6.4. Process Analytical Technologies (PAT)
6.5. Smart Manufacturing / Digital Twin Platforms
6.6. Lifecycle Assessment & Sustainability Tools
7. GREEN AND SUSTAINABLE BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY END-USER
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies
7.3. Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
7.4. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
7.5. Biotechnology Firms
7.6. Research Institutions & CROs (Contract Research Organizations)
8. GREEN AND SUSTAINABLE BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. USA
8.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. Brazil
8.3.2. Argentina
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. United Kingdom
8.4.2. Germany
8.4.3. France
8.4.4. Spain
8.4.5. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. Saudi Arabia
8.5.2. UAE
8.5.3. Others
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. China
8.6.2. India
8.6.3. Japan
8.6.4. South Korea
8.6.5. Indonesia
8.6.6. Thailand
8.6.7. Others
9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Market Share Analysis
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Sartorius AG
10.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
10.3. Danaher Corporation
10.4. Cytiva
10.5. Pall Life Sciences
10.6. Lonza Group AG
10.7. Corning Inc.
10.8. Eppendorf AG
10.9. Avantor Inc.
10.10. Repligen Corporation
11. APPENDIX
11.1. Currency
11.2. Assumptions
11.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline
11.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders
11.5. Research Methodology
11.6. Abbreviations
Companies Featured
- Sartorius AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Danaher Corporation Cytiva Pall Life Sciences Lonza Group AG Corning Inc. Eppendorf AG Avantor Inc. Repligen Corporation
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