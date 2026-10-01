Tenstreet Previews Transportation Trends Ahead Of 2026 Private Fleet Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data highlights private fleets' safety priorities, driver retention and broader business impact

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenstreet, the leading driver lifecycle management platform for the trucking industry, will gather private fleets from across the country for its 2026 Private Fleet Summit on Oct. 29. Industry leaders will discuss how fleets can strengthen safety practices, retain drivers and navigate broader business challenges.

According to the 2026 Benchmarking Survey Report from the National Private Truck Council (NPTC), 73% of private fleets identified safety as their top operational challenge. The finding underscores the importance of maintaining a strong safety culture that supports driver retention while protecting the broader organization from legal and reputational risks.

“One of the things we hear most from private fleet leaders is that their job is often more complex than their wider organizations realize,” said Tim Crawford, CEO of Tenstreet.“They're managing the same transportation challenges as for-hire carriers, but they're doing it inside a business that may have very different priorities.”

Tom Moore, executive vice president of the National Private Truck Council and author of its 2026 Benchmarking Survey Report, will present the survey's findings at the Private Fleet Summit. Discussions will also cover emerging AI tools, rising fuel costs, shifting regulatory pressures, and several dynamics shaping private fleets, including:



Safety is an organizational responsibility. According to the NPTC survey, 89% of private fleets use advanced safety technologies to help protect drivers and reduce risks that can affect the broader organization.

Transportation must make its value visible. The survey also found that 85% of private fleets cite customer service as a reason for operating their own fleet, showing transportation's contribution to the broader business. Drivers are exploring, but hesitant to move. Tenstreet data shows private fleet driver leads increased 28% year over year in August, while completed applications slightly declined, which suggests drivers continue to explore new opportunities but are cautious about changing jobs.

For over 20 years, Tenstreet has helped private fleets and carriers manage driver safety, hiring, and compliance. Today, thousands of private fleets and for-hire carriers use Tenstreet to recruit drivers, improve safety processes, deliver training, and manage compliance documentation, so they can protect their drivers and manage risk across their organizations.

For more information on the 2026 Benchmarking Survey Report from the NPTC, visit nptc.org/benchmarking/benchmarking-report.

To learn more about the 2026 Private Fleet Summit and register to attend, visit tenstreet.com/privatefleetsummit.

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet's platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. It helps thousands of motor carriers and private fleets with driver marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, fuel efficiency, retention, and efficiency. Since 2006, millions of drivers have also used Tenstreet's platform to quickly and securely apply for their next job. For more information, visit .

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