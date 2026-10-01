Hammond Power Solutions Appoints Gervais Jacques To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or“Company”; TSX: HPS.A) today announced the appointment of Gervais Jacques to its Board of Directors (“Board”) following a comprehensive director identification and nomination process undertaken by the Board.

Mr. Jacques is an accomplished senior executive with experience in global industrial markets. Mr. Jacques currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of 5N Plus Inc., a publicly traded specialty semiconductor and performance materials company, where he previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer. He formerly held senior leadership roles with Rio Tinto, including Managing Director, Atlantic Operations for Rio Tinto Aluminum, and brings significant experience in corporate governance, business transformation, international operations and strategic growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Gervais to the HPS Board. His extensive executive and governance experience, together with his leadership across several prominent Canadian industrial and advanced manufacturing businesses will be an asset to the Company”, said Bill Hammond, Chair of the Board.“We look forward to leveraging his perspective and expertise as we continue to build on our momentum and position HPS for its next phase of growth."

Mr. Jacques will serve as a director until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The Board of Directors has increased the size of the Board from eight to nine directors and appointed Mr. Jacques to fill the newly created position.

About Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

HPS enables electrification through its portfolio of power conversion, power distribution and power quality solutions, including dry-type transformers, power electronics and related products used across critical electrical infrastructure and industrial applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in North America, Europe, and Asia, and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Jacques to the Board and the Company's strategic direction. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, economic, regulatory and market conditions, changes in the composition or priorities of the Board, and other factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

For further information, please contact:

David Feick

Investor Relations

519-822-2441

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