Alliance Memory Expands Emmc Offering With New 20GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, And 512GB Industrial-Grade Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Simplifying Designs and Saving Space in Consumer, Industrial, and Networking Applications, High-Density Devices Feature TLC NAND Flash Technology for Increased Reliability

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has extended its offering of industrial-grade embedded multi-media card (eMMC) solutions with new devices in a wide range of densities. For solid-state storage in consumer, industrial, and networking applications, the 20GB ASFC20G31P5-51BIN, 64GB ASFC64G31T5B-51BIN and ASFC64G31T5B-51BAN, 128GB ASFC128G32T5A-51BIN, 256GB ASFC256G34T5A-51BIN, and 512GB ASFC512G38T5A-51BIN integrate high-reliability TLC NAND flash memory with an eMMC controller and flash transition layer (FTL) management software in a single 11.5 mm by 13 mm 153-ball FBGA package.

The devices released today are compliant with the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 industry standard, supporting features such as boot operation, replay protected memory block (RPMB), device health report, field firmware updates, power-off notification, enhanced strobe features for faster and more reliable operation, write leveling, high-priority interrupt (HPI), secure trim/erase, and high-speed HS200 and HS400 modes. The components are also backwards-compatible with eMMC v4.5 and v5.0.

The eMMCs will be used in products such as smart watches, tablets, mobile handsets, navigation systems, multi-function printers, digital TVs, set-top boxes, VR and AR headsets, and digital cameras; CCTV, infotainment, surveillance, home and factory automation, and point-of-sale systems; and next-generation consumer applications and emerging embedded applications. For designers, the devices simplify designs for fast and easy system integration in these products, speeding up product development and time to market while saving space by eliminating the need for an external controller. In addition, the eMMCs' FTL software provides high reliability and stable performance with wear levelling and bad block management.

“Our expanded eMMC portfolio is designed to provide easy and fast system integration for embedded NAND flash applications across densities ranging from 4GB to 512GB,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory.“With the addition of our new 20GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB devices, customers can support larger data sets and increasing storage requirements while benefiting from simplified integration, robust reliability, and cost-effective performance for consumer, industrial, and networking applications. And as with all our memory solutions, we will provide long-term support for these devices, giving our customers the confidence to design them into products with extended lifecycles.”

The eMMCs operate over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and offer programmable bus widths of x1, x4, and x8. The 64GB offering includes industrial-grade and automotive-grade versions, with the ASFC64G31T5B-51BAN supporting an operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. The devices' NAND memory with internal LDO can be powered with a single 3V supply voltage, while the controller can be powered by 1.8V or 3V dual supply voltages.

Samples of the eMMCs are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 12 to 20 weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 512GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at .

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