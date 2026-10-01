Momentum Cyber Releases Q3 2026 Cybersecurity Market Review: AI Reshapes Cybersecurity Economics As M&A Activity Reaches Record Pace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cybersecurity industry records 336 M&A transactions and 564 financings through Q3 2026 as AI security evolves from a funding theme into a primary driver of strategic acquisitions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Cyber, the only investment bank exclusively focused on cybersecurity, released its Q3 2026 Cybersecurity Market Review

The report highlights a growing market divide, where capital is rapidly concentrating into AI-native innovators while strategic acquirers prioritize capability-driven buyouts over massive platform deals. Consequently, long-term market value is shifting heavily toward infrastructure providers that secure non-human identities, data access, and autonomous systems.

According to the report, cybersecurity remains on pace for another record year by transaction volume, with 336 M&A transactions and 564 financing rounds completed through the first three quarters of 2026. Total disclosed M&A value reached $15.4 billion , while financing activity generated $14.4 billion in deployed capital. Strategic acquirers accounted for 92% of M&A capital deployed, underscoring growing urgency among established technology and cybersecurity providers to secure AI-era capabilities

"We are on pace to exceed last year's record-setting transaction volume driven by a five-fold increase in AI-related acquisitions,” said Eric McAlpine, Founder & CEO of Momentum Cyber. "While multi-billion-dollar megadeals have been less frequent in 2026, overall transaction volume is accelerating at a rate we have never seen before. Strategics are aggressively acquiring capabilities across AI governance, non-human identity, and runtime protection to secure an architecture that is increasingly built for machines rather than humans."

Key Market Dynamics Highlighted in the Report:



AI Security recorded 40 M&A transactions in 2026 through Q3, compared with just 10 deals across all of 2025.

142 AI Security financing rounds were completed in 2026, making it the most actively funded cybersecurity segment.

71 cybersecurity companies raised rounds of $50 million or more, reflecting ongoing investor confidence in category leaders. More than 14 new cybersecurity unicorns emerged during the year as capital concentrated around high-growth platforms.



To read the full strategic analysis, view complete transaction breakdowns, and access the comprehensive data set and critical forward-looking indicators, download the report here: Q3 2026 Cybersecurity Market Review.

About Momentum Cyber

Momentum Cyber is the premier cybersecurity-focused investment bank, advising the companies and investors that are defining and redefining the security landscape. The only investment bank exclusively focused on cybersecurity, the firm publishes the annual Cybersecurity Almanac and CYBERscape, the industry's definitive analysis of market activity, transaction trends, and innovation. Founded in 2014, and proudly veteran-owned and operated, Momentum Cyber is headquartered in Austin with offices in San Francisco and Boston. For more information please visit momentumcyber.com.

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