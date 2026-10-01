RAND: California Pilot Keeps Aging, Formerly Homeless Veterans Housed And Out Of Crisis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RAND's final evaluation finds that only 3.6% of 560 veterans had a negative housing exit in three years, with falls and emergency visits down sharply. The pilot's cost comes in below every residential alternative in California.

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A California pilot demonstrates a promising approach to supporting aging veterans in permanent supportive housing, according to RAND's impact evaluation of the Veterans Support to Self-Reliance (VSSR) Pilot, released today. The program embeds staff in project-based permanent supportive housing sites throughout the state to help aging and high-acuity veterans stay housed, stay healthy, and age in place.

The California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) launched the pilot in 2023 with Swords to Plowshares, which designed the model and provides technical assistance. Four veteran service organizations operate the services model at 13 housing sites, which includes medical care navigation, in-unit assistance for daily living and habitability, mental health counseling, peer support, transportation to appointments and grocery shopping, and group engagement activities. The pilot enrolled 560 veterans against a goal of 425. Most are age 56 or older, and many live with multiple chronic conditions.

RAND followed participants from June 2023 through May 2026. Among the findings:

Veterans stayed housed. Only 20 of 560 had a negative exit over three years. That's 3.6%, and the rate didn't rise as the group aged.

Fewer crises. Falls dropped 59% and emergency medical visits dropped 75%. Alcohol, stimulant, and opioid use declined by 40% or more. The share with no acute health events rose from 74% to 90%.

Daily needs met. Missed medical appointments fell 54%. Unmet need for companionship fell 87%. The share of veterans eating three meals a day almost doubled.

More connection. Three times as many veterans joined three or more group activities. Group programs were associated with fewer habitability complaints and more frequent time outside the unit.

Lower cost than the alternatives. Services cost $17,437 per veteran per year. With housing included, the total public cost is 23–50% below the California median for private assisted living.

To access the full evaluation report, visit Swords to Plowshares | California's Veteran Housing Pilot.

If the numbers aren't enough, take it from the veterans themselves. Harry Gonzalez, a 68-year-old U.S. Army veteran was living in his car before accessing permanent housing with Swords to Plowshares in San Francisco. Having a stable home has allowed him to focus on his health, recover from substance abuse, and reconnect with family.

“This program is keeping me alive,” Harry said.“When I go to medical appointments, I go by the Tenderloin and see all these folks living on the street. It gives me such a feeling of relief that I am not down there anymore and suffering. This program is a blessing.”

“Housing stability was the pilot's strongest result,” said Sarah B. Hunter, senior behavioral scientist at RAND and a co-author of the report.“Negative exits stayed rare across all three years, even as participants aged and enrollment grew. For a population with this level of health need, that's a meaningful finding.”

The evaluation results arrive as the need for housing support among seniors grows nationwide. More formerly homeless people are growing older in supportive housing, and older adults are now among the fastest-growing groups entering homelessness. Adults 55 and older now make up nearly 20% of everyone experiencing homelessness in the U.S. In California, nearly half of older homeless adults became homeless for the first time after turning 50.

"A key in the door isn't the finish line. It's the starting point," said Tramecia Garner, executive director of Swords to Plowshares. "We know that investing in permanent housing works. Veterans deserve more than just a room; they need care. This model goes beyond a room and a key and should be available to every veteran, and every older adult, who needs it."

“California invested in this pilot to find out what it takes for veterans to age in place with dignity,” said Lindsey Sin, secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs.“The evidence is clear. When support meets veterans where they live, increases in housing stability, social engagement, and cost efficiency all improve. That is why we are excited to continue funding this meaningful pilot for another year.”

Housing alone is not enough to help aging veterans remain in their communities; they need consistent, on-site support that helps manage their increasing health needs and keeps them socially connected.

Sustaining and scaling this model requires partners who believe what the evidence shows: that housing paired with consistent and integrated support saves lives. Interested partners, including service providers, funders, and policymakers, are encouraged to reach out to Swords to Plowshares' Policy team at ....

About Swords to Plowshares

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-rooted nonprofit that provides wraparound support for veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Each year, Swords to Plowshares supports approximately 3,000 veterans as they navigate the challenges of post-military life so that they can achieve health, housing, wellness, and stability. This nationally recognized veterans service organization also advocates for the rights of veterans through community education and partnerships with local, state, and federal changemakers. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares and discover how you can help by visiting .

CONTACT: Katie Ettl Swords to Plowshares 530-218-2147...