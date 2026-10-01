Vishay Intertechnology SOT-227 Power Modules Increase Power Conversion Efficiency While Eliminating The Need For PCB Redesigns
|Part number
|VS-FC50LA65
|VS-FC50SA65
|VS-FC100SA65
|VS-FC150SA65
|VDSS (V)
|650
|650
|650
|650
|RDS(on) typ. (mΩ)
|45
|44
|22
|14.8
|Qg (nC)
|167
|167
|338
|508
|Nominal current rating (A)
|50
|50
|100
|150
|Configuration
|Low side chopper
|Single switch
|Single switch
|Single switch
Sample and production quantities of the VS-FC50SA65, VS-FC100SA65, VS-FC150SA65, and VS-FC50LA65 are available now with lead times of 12 weeks.
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .
The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
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Links to product datasheets:
(VS-FC50LA65)
(VS-FC50SA65)
(VS-FC100SA65)
(VS-FC150SA65)
Link to product photo:
For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
...
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
...
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