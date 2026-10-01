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Vishay Intertechnology SOT-227 Power Modules Increase Power Conversion Efficiency While Eliminating The Need For PCB Redesigns


2026-10-01 11:02:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Offered in Single-Switch and Low Side Chopper Configurations, Devices Feature Latest 650 V Superjunction MOSFET Technology for an Optimized RDS(on)-Qg Tradeoff

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new power modules featuring 650 V superjunction MOSFETs in the industry-standard SOT-227 package. Designed to deliver an optimized balance between conduction and switching losses, the Vishay Semiconductors VS-FC50SA65, VS-FC100SA65, VS-FC150SA65, and VS-FC50LA65 support high efficiency power conversion in industrial applications.

The power modules released today include three devices in a single-switch configuration with nominal current ratings of 50 A, 100 A, and 150 A, as well as a 50 A device in a low side chopper configuration that integrates a 650 V SiC diode. All four components leverage the latest high efficiency 650 V superjunction MOSFET technology to achieve a highly competitive tradeoff between on-resistance and gate charge. This allows designers to reduce power losses while maintaining fast switching performance.

The VS-FC50SA65, VS-FC100SA65, VS-FC150SA65, and VS-FC50LA65 will be used as DC/DC converters and DC/AC inverters in solar power inverters and hydrogen generation and fuel cell systems; auxiliary electronics and energy transportation within HVDC infrastructure; charging stations; switch mode power supplies and welding and cutting equipment; UPS, lighting systems, and rail power supplies; and medical imaging equipment such as X-ray and MRI systems.
For the challenging environments of these applications, the power modules offer a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +150 °C. For existing designs, the devices' SOT-227 package provides a drop-in replacement for competing solutions, lowering costs by eliminating the need for PCB redesigns.

Device Specification Table:

Part number VS-FC50LA65 VS-FC50SA65 VS-FC100SA65 VS-FC150SA65
VDSS (V) 650 650 650 650
RDS(on) typ. (mΩ) 45 44 22 14.8
Qg (nC) 167 167 338 508
Nominal current rating (A) 50 50 100 150
Configuration Low side chopper Single switch Single switch Single switch


Sample and production quantities of the VS-FC50SA65, VS-FC100SA65, VS-FC150SA65, and VS-FC50LA65 are available now with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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Links to product datasheets:
(VS-FC50LA65)
(VS-FC50SA65)
(VS-FC100SA65)
(VS-FC150SA65)

Link to product photo:

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
...
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
...


MENAFN01102026004107003653ID1111746569



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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