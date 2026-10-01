Vishay Intertechnology SOT-227 Power Modules Increase Power Conversion Efficiency While Eliminating The Need For PCB Redesigns

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new power modules featuring 650 V superjunction MOSFETs in the industry-standard SOT-227 package. Designed to deliver an optimized balance between conduction and switching losses, the Vishay Semiconductors VS-FC50SA65, VS-FC100SA65, VS-FC150SA65, and VS-FC50LA65 support high efficiency power conversion in industrial applications.

The power modules released today include three devices in a single-switch configuration with nominal current ratings of 50 A, 100 A, and 150 A, as well as a 50 A device in a low side chopper configuration that integrates a 650 V SiC diode. All four components leverage the latest high efficiency 650 V superjunction MOSFET technology to achieve a highly competitive tradeoff between on-resistance and gate charge. This allows designers to reduce power losses while maintaining fast switching performance.

The VS-FC50SA65, VS-FC100SA65, VS-FC150SA65, and VS-FC50LA65 will be used as DC/DC converters and DC/AC inverters in solar power inverters and hydrogen generation and fuel cell systems; auxiliary electronics and energy transportation within HVDC infrastructure; charging stations; switch mode power supplies and welding and cutting equipment; UPS, lighting systems, and rail power supplies; and medical imaging equipment such as X-ray and MRI systems.

For the challenging environments of these applications, the power modules offer a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +150 °C. For existing designs, the devices' SOT-227 package provides a drop-in replacement for competing solutions, lowering costs by eliminating the need for PCB redesigns.

Device Specification Table: