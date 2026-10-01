CX2 Launches Vadris SDR, Expanding RF Detection Across Common FPV Protocols

New software-defined radio configuration broadens Vadris coverage across widely used FPV control links, enabling detection, direction finding, and emitter source attack from an FPV-native payload.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CX2 today announced Vadris SDR, a new software-defined version of its Vadris RF direction-finding payload, creating a flexible technical framework to find and fix any drone protocol.

Vadris is an RF sensing payload designed to“Hunt the Archer, Not the Arrow” for counter-UAS missions. Mounted directly on an FPV drone, the system detects RF activity, provides line-of-bearing information to detected emitters, and overlays directional cues for operators, transforming standard FPV drones into RF-seeking machines.

Originally, Vadris was designed to hunt ExpressLRS (ELRS), the most widely used open-source FPV protocol globally across commercial, recreational, and military applications. The software-defined version expands the payload beyond ELRS to support a variety of other widely used FPV control protocols, including TBS Crossfire and DJI OcuSync. The software-defined architecture also gives CX2 a future path to add new protocols as the RF environment evolves.

More than 450 Vadris systems have been fielded to the U.S. Department of War, giving operators a low-cost, attritable way to add organic RF sensing and direction-finding capabilities to FPV drones.

The new SDR configuration significantly expands the range of signals Vadris can detect and act against without requiring new hardware for every new control link. As FPV systems proliferate and control protocols change rapidly, Vadris SDR creates a software-defined path to refresh, update, and expand coverage as new protocols emerge.

“Drones speak different languages. If you want to hunt drones, you need sensors that can speak all of those languages. Vadris does that. Moving ahead, Vadris can speak any language for counter-UAS,” said Porter Smith, CEO at CX2.

The RF environment changes faster than traditional hardware development cycles can keep pace with. New drone control links, waveforms, and tactics emerge constantly, creating a need for systems that can adapt just as quickly. Vadris SDR is designed for that environment, turning common FPV drones into spectrally intelligent machines that can evolve through software rather than hardware replacement.

About CX2

CX2 is a next-generation defense technology company securing spectrum dominance for the United States and its allies. We build AI-enabled hardware and software platforms to detect, disrupt, and defend the electromagnetic spectrum across land, air, sea, and space.

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