BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada And The Do More Agriculture Foundation Put Mental Health Conversations In Focus This October

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recent AgTalk data underscores the need for accessible, anonymous mental health support across Canada's agriculture community; October's #TalkItOutTag campaign aims to strengthen mental health conversations and connection

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To kick-off Mental Health Awareness Month in October, BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada (BASF) and The Do More Agriculture Foundation (Do More Ag) are encouraging Canada's agriculture community to connect, start conversations and find support through AgTalk.

AgTalk is a free, anonymous peer support space available to anyone aged 16 and older who is connected to Canadian agriculture. Located within Togetherall, an online peer-to-peer support platform, participants can share their experiences, access resources and connect with people who understand-all with 24/7 access and clinical moderation.

Since its launch in 2023, AgTalk has helped many people bridge gaps, build community, and find critical mental health support. To date, 72 per cent of AgTalk users said that they do not have formal mental health support and 79 per cent reported poor mental health. With 38 per cent of registrants reporting past thoughts of self-harm and the majority of activity taking place long after the working day is done, AgTalk provides much needed accessible support. Common conversation topics on the platform include depression, stress, loneliness, anxiety and relationships.

“Agriculture comes with challenges that can be difficult to navigate alone, and people may not always feel comfortable confiding in someone they know,” said Joel Johnson, Vice President, BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada.“AgTalk provides an important connection to others who can relate without judgement. At BASF, we are committed to helping people across agriculture find community and to support Do More Ag's work to make mental health and well-being a priority.”

“While many of us who live and work in agriculture love the industry, it is tough and can take a toll on our mental health,” said Merle Massie, the Executive Director of Do More Ag.“Agricultural communities have a long history of showing up for one another, and AgTalk creates another way for people to connect, share what they're going through and support each other when it comes to mental health.”

Activating World Mental Health Day: #TalkItOutTag

World Mental Health Day is marked annually on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues and to reduce social stigma. Throughout October, Do More Ag and BASF are collaborating on the #TalkItOutTag social media campaign to encourage conversations about mental health across agriculture.

Using Do More Ag's Talk It Out conversation starter card deck, available in its online shop, participants from across the agricultural sector are answering prompts designed to help break the ice on mental health and build connections. Do More Ag and BASF will be tagging their industry and community networks to join the conversation on social media and are asking participants to tag others to participate.

“In 2025, the #TalkItOutTag campaign had 400,000+ impressions on social media,” said Massie.“The more we can encourage conversations about mental health in agriculture and have them reach wider audiences, the more we can build greater understanding and support across our communities.”

For more information on Do More Ag, AgTalk and #TalkItOutTag, visit domore.ag.

About BASF Agricultural Solutions

BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada is a leader in research and product development that benefits Canadian growers. To find out more about BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, visit or follow us on X and Instagram.

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That's why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion. For more information, please visit or our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 95,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at .

About The Do More Agriculture Foundation

The Do More Agriculture Foundation (Do More Ag) is Canada's national charitable organization championing mental wellbeing in agriculture. Founded by farmers, our mission is to help cultivate a culture of mental wellbeing with agricultural communities across the country. Through our three pillars-Action for Awareness, Community for Connection, and Resources for Support-we work to increase understanding, strengthen connections, and provide practical support for farms, farm families and agriculture communities. Learn more at domore.ag

CONTACT: Kasia Kistelski BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada 403-589-8178...