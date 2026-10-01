VAUGHAN INFRASTRUCTURE SUMMIT: Industry And Government Discuss Advancing Ontario's Infrastructure Priorities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaughan, ON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vaughan Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Infrastructure Summit today, bringing together industry leaders, government officials and infrastructure stakeholders to discuss key issues shaping infrastructure delivery across Ontario.

An important focus explored how Ontario can move critical infrastructure priorities forward efficiently and consistently in the face of economic headwinds. Discussions examined the importance of energy capacity, predictable project delivery and the transportation infrastructure needed to support continued growth and investment.

“As global economic uncertainty continues, Ontario is reducing red tape and removing barriers to investment to attract capital, create jobs and strengthen economic resilience. Through a review of more than 350 economic development permits, we are making it faster, easier and more predictable for businesses to invest, build and grow in Ontario,” said Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Red Tape Reduction.“Thank you to the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce and RCCAO for your partnership in driving competitiveness and economic growth.”

“Our government is building the roads, highways and transit Ontario needs to keep people and goods moving, fight gridlock and support our growing communities,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation.“Working with our industry partners, we're moving major projects forward, including the largest transit expansion in North America, creating good-paying jobs and building a stronger, better-connected Ontario.”

The Summit also examined Buy Ontario and Buy Canadian procurement policies, including how public purchasing can support Ontario businesses and workers while maintaining competition, addressing cost and supply pressures and keeping infrastructure projects on schedule.

"As Vaughan grows, investment in roads, energy and municipal services needs to keep pace. Tariff and trade uncertainty make timely and reliable infrastructure delivery essential for businesses weighing their next investment,” said Abdus Samad, Vice President of Government Affairs and Strategic Initiatives at the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce.“More predictable approvals, coordinated planning and procurement that supports domestic suppliers can help turn infrastructure commitments into the homes, services and economic opportunities our communities need."

“Ontario continues to make significant investments in infrastructure, and the focus must remain on ensuring those investments translate into projects moving efficiently from planning and procurement into construction,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO).“Infrastructure investment drives economic growth, creates jobs and builds the capacity needed to support growing communities. Predictable tendering, practical procurement policies and streamlined processes provide industry with the certainty needed to plan and deliver lasting value for Ontarians.

RCCAO was proud to once again partner with the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce for this significant forum.

Summit participants, as well as Vaughan Chamber and sponsor representatives are available for interviews upon request.

About the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce: The Vaughan Chamber of Commerce (VCC) is Vaughan's premier business association, representing more than 1,000 businesses across all sectors of the economy. The VCC connects the business community and advocates on public policy priorities, including manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation and innovation, to support business competitiveness and economic growth."

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment and has commissioned independent, solution-based research to help inform decision-makers.

CONTACT: Lina Tahir Public Affairs Manager, RCCAO 819.918.4044...