Bloom Healthcare Brings Its Proven In-Home Care Model To Dallas-Fort Worth Seniors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Home-based geriatric care model brings personalized primary care to seniors across the region

DENVER, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Healthcare, a passionate team of medical providers specializing in in-home primary care for seniors with complex health needs, today announced its expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market. Bloom Healthcare will now provide in-home primary care and accountable care services to seniors throughout the region, with a goal of improving outcomes and reducing avoidable hospital use.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is home to roughly 8 million residents, and its population of older adults continues to grow alongside the region's broader expansion. That growth is increasing demand for coordinated, in-home health services for seniors who want to independently age in place. Bloom Healthcare has built its practice around meeting that need directly in patients' homes for more than 20 years, and its move into DFW extends a care model already serving thousands of patients across Colorado, Missouri, and Texas.

“Dallas-Fort Worth families deserve the same high-touch care we have delivered for more than two decades,” said Thomas Lally, MD, founder and CEO of Bloom Healthcare.“Bringing Bloom to this community means more seniors can get consistent, coordinated care without leaving the home they love.”

Bloom Healthcare will also expand its population health approach to DFW, operating as an industry-leading Accountable Care Organization (“ACO”) in the market. Bloom's ACO has been a top performer on all quality measures since the program's start, most notably leading all High Needs ACOs on increasing“Days at Home” for its patients – a measure that directly translates to more time spent at home and out of the hospital for seniors. Providers rely on data-driven clinical decision-making and proactive population health strategies to manage chronic conditions, coordinate transitions of care and help prevent complications that often lead to emergency room visits or hospital admissions. That track record of keeping patients healthier while reducing unnecessary use of costly acute care is what Bloom is bringing to its new DFW patients.

Bloom Healthcare's comprehensive healthcare services include:



In-home primary care delivered by physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants

Personalized chronic care management, preventive care and routine health screenings

Compassionate dementia care planning and caregiver support

Specialized behavioral health and geriatric psychiatric services

Coordinated, team-based care from nurses, social workers, pharmacists and wound care specialists 24/7 telephone access to on-call providers for urgent needs

Bloom Healthcare's expansion into DFW will also extend the reach of the Bloom Flourish Thrive Foundation, the organization's charitable arm dedicated to helping older adults access the resources they need to stay healthy, safe and independent at home. The foundation supports practical, often overlooked needs that can affect a senior's quality of life and is funded through community donations and events, including its annual golf tournament.

With its Dallas-Fort Worth expansion, Bloom Healthcare is bringing a care model refined over more than two decades to one of the country's fastest-growing regions for older adults. Seniors, family caregivers, senior living communities and healthcare partners in the DFW area can contact Bloom Healthcare to learn more about its services or to register as a new patient. The DFW office can be reached at (469) 903-0000 or by visiting BloomHealthcare.com.

About Bloom Healthcare

Bloom Healthcare deploys a model of care specifically designed to enhance the quality of life and well-being of homebound seniors and their caregivers by providing high-quality healthcare where they choose to live – in private homes and senior living communities. Patients are cared for by a primary care provider who is supported by a robust multidisciplinary care team consisting of nurse clinical coordinators, social workers, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and wound care specialists, who provide care in accordance with a comprehensive care plan developed with patients and their families, with a focus on maximizing quality of life and meeting patients' goals. Through Bloom's integrated Hospice, this coordinated approach extends to end-of-life care, with individualized care plans that honor the wishes of patients and families and continued involvement from primary care providers to support a collaborative, seamless care experience. Learn more about Bloom Healthcare on LinkedI, Faceboo, or .

CONTACT: Dallas-Fort Worth Office 545 S Nolen Dr, Suite 300 Southlake, TX 76092 Phone: (469) 903-0000 Fax: (469) 813-1010 Media Contact Cody Wheeler (303) 228-6986