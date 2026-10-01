Continuous Bioprocessing Technologies Market - Global Forecast 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 8.5 Billion As Automation And Biologics Demand Fuel 12.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through automation, AI, digital twins, modular single-use systems and partnerships that cut costs, improve quality, scale production and speed time to market.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Continuous Bioprocessing Technologies Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Continuous Bioprocessing Technologies market is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2026 to USD 8.5 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 12.1%. Market expansion is being supported by rising biologics demand, growing investment in advanced manufacturing platforms, regulatory encouragement, and the biopharmaceutical industry's transition from batch processing to integrated continuous production.

Continuous bioprocessing technologies are becoming increasingly important across biopharmaceutical manufacturing as companies seek to improve production efficiency, shorten processing timelines, enhance product quality, and lower cost per unit. Demand for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, biosimilars, recombinant proteins, and advanced therapies is accelerating the adoption of scalable systems that integrate upstream and downstream operations.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Demand for cost-efficient and scalable biologics production remains a primary market driver. Continuous manufacturing supports uninterrupted operations, higher yields, consistent quality, and reduced production costs. These advantages are particularly valuable in biosimilar manufacturing, where pricing and operational efficiency are critical to competitiveness.

The transition from batch production to integrated continuous manufacturing is also improving productivity by reducing hold steps, limiting process variability, and shortening production cycles. As a result, biopharmaceutical manufacturers can accelerate time to market while maintaining greater control over product quality.

Regulatory agencies are supporting advanced manufacturing technologies through modernization programs and real-time quality frameworks. This support is helping reduce implementation uncertainty and encouraging biopharmaceutical companies to invest in continuous production platforms.

Contract development and manufacturing organizations and biotech startups are also expanding their use of continuous systems. These organizations require flexible manufacturing capacity that can support emerging therapies, changing production volumes, and multiple product pipelines.

Market Challenges

High initial capital investment continues to restrain market adoption. Implementing continuous bioprocessing can require substantial spending on specialized equipment, facility upgrades, automation platforms, and process integration. These costs can be especially challenging for small and mid-sized companies.

Technical complexity presents an additional barrier. Successful continuous manufacturing depends on precise coordination between upstream and downstream processes, supported by advanced monitoring and control systems. Maintaining stable performance over extended production runs also requires specialized expertise in automation, data analytics, and process engineering. The limited availability of qualified professionals may slow adoption in some markets.

Technology and Segment Insights

The Continuous Bioprocessing Technologies market is segmented by product, process, application, and end user. Consumables and reagents account for a significant share because they are essential to ongoing production. Instruments, including bioreactors, filtration platforms, and chromatography systems, are expected to record strong demand as manufacturers increase automation and expand continuous processing capacity.

Within process segments, upstream bioprocessing is supported by the growing implementation of perfusion-based cell culture. Downstream technologies, including continuous chromatography and filtration, are gaining traction due to their scalability, throughput, and potential to streamline purification.

Monoclonal antibodies represent a leading application segment, reflecting sustained global demand and extensive biopharmaceutical development activity. Vaccines, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, and advanced therapies also offer substantial opportunities for continuous manufacturing technology providers.

Biopharmaceutical companies comprise the largest end-user group, driven by their focus on production optimization, quality consistency, and cost reduction. Contract manufacturing organizations and research institutions are also adopting these technologies to increase flexibility and support complex development programs.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The market is moderately consolidated, with leading participants investing in integrated platforms, automation, artificial intelligence, and digital twin technologies. These capabilities can strengthen process control, improve operational visibility, and support data-driven manufacturing decisions.

Strategic collaborations between technology providers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to accelerate commercialization and broaden the range of supported applications. Companies are also pursuing geographic expansion in emerging markets where biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity is increasing. Single-use technologies and modular systems remain important development priorities because they can improve flexibility, simplify facility deployment, and reduce contamination risks.

Report Benefits



Detailed analysis of market conditions across regions, customer segments, industry verticals, policies, socio-economic factors, and purchasing preferences

Evaluation of the competitive landscape, including market positioning and strategic initiatives by leading participants

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, and future technology trends

Actionable recommendations supporting market entry, investment planning, product development, and geographic expansion Relevant insights for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, contract manufacturers, and large enterprises

Business Applications

Organizations can use the report for market opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, geographical expansion planning, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, new product development, competitive intelligence, and revenue forecasting.

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecast data from 2026 to 2031

Analysis of growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain conditions, regulatory frameworks, and industry trends

Competitive positioning, corporate strategies, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across key segments and geographic regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and significant developments

The Continuous Bioprocessing Technologies market is positioned for sustained growth as biopharmaceutical manufacturers prioritize efficiency, scalability, product quality, and faster commercialization. Although capital requirements, process complexity, and workforce limitations remain key challenges, continued innovation, regulatory support, and investment in integrated manufacturing platforms are expected to strengthen long-term adoption through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

3.8. Product Pipeline Analysis

3.9. Incidence and Prevalence Analysis

3.10. Patent Analysis

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. CONTINUOUS BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY FACILITY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Single-Use Modular Facilities

5.3. Hybrid Modular Facilities

5.4. Fully Stainless Steel Facilities

6. CONTINUOUS BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY MOLECULE TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

6.3. Recombinant Proteins

6.4. Biosimilars

6.5. Vaccines

6.6. Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)

7. CONTINUOUS BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.3. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

7.4. Biotechnology Firms

7.5. Research Institutes & Academic Organizations

7.6. Government & Public Health Agencies

8. CONTINUOUS BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Spain

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. India

8.6.3. Japan

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Indonesia

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.2. Danaher Corporation

10.3. Sartorius AG

10.4. Merck KGaA

10.5. Repligen Corporation

10.6. WuXi Biologics

10.7. Eppendorf AG

10.8. Corning Incorporated

10.9. Entegris, Inc.

10.10. Getinge AB

11. APPENDIX

11.1. Currency

11.2. Assumptions

11.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

11.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

11.5. Research Methodology

11.6. Abbreviations

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Repligen Corporation

WuXi Biologics

Eppendorf AG

Corning Incorporated

Entegris, Inc. Getinge AB

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