Dearborn® Space-Saving Sink Drain Kits Win 2026 Kitchen & Bath Business Product Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A distinguished panel of kitchen and bath design professionals named the innovative solution the Functional & Storage Hardware category winner for its ability to streamline installation and maximize under-sink space.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dearborn®, part of the Oatey family of companies, is proud to announce that its Space-Saving Sink Drain Kits have been named the Functional & Storage Hardware category winner in the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) Product Awards.

The annual KBB Product Awards are presented by Kitchen & Bath Business, the official publication of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The awards recognize manufacturers for superior products that address market needs through technological advancement, function, aesthetic, merit and innovation. The honor reflects the Space-Saving Sink Drain Kits' thoughtful approach to solving common installation challenges while reclaiming valuable under-sink space.

The Space-Saving Sink Drain Kits rethink how under-sink plumbing is configured. Rather than forcing installers to work around fixed drain positions or sacrifice valuable cabinet space, the design uses adjustable telescoping arms to accommodate a range of sink dimensions and drain offsets while shifting the P-trap toward the back of the cabinet. The result is a more flexible, streamlined installation that creates room for drawers, organizers and other storage solutions while retaining the rigid tubular construction installers trust for durability and code compliance.

The KBB Product Award adds to the growing industry recognition for the Space-Saving Sink Drain Kits, which were also named a 2026 Best of KBIS (The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show) finalist in the Most Functional Find category. Together, the honors underscore the product's innovative approach to solving common installation challenges while creating more usable space beneath the sink.

Dearborn® Space-Saving Sink Drain Kits are available at Lowe's. To learn more, visit Oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Madelyn Young

John O'Reilly

Greenhouse Digital + PR

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708.428.6385

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at