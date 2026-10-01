Floatr Launches More Than A Shift To Bring Recognition, Services And Protection To Independent Healthcare Professionals

FloatR Launches More Than A Shift

New initiative goes beyond access to flexible work, adding recognition, access to individual insurance options and insurance protection on qualifying shifts

- Evan HauptHUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FloatR, the workforce platform connecting healthcare organizations with qualified independent healthcare professionals, today launched More Than a Shift, an initiative built on a simple idea: independent professionals deserve more than access to their next shift.More Than a Shift brings together a growing set of programs that give FloatRs, as professionals on the FloatR platform are known, more recognition, more services and more protection, while strengthening the trusted marketplace healthcare organizations rely on to meet their workforce needs."Flexible work shouldn't mean professionals are entirely on their own," said Evan Haupt, Founder and CEO of FloatR. "The people claiming shifts through FloatR are skilled healthcare professionals doing important work for patients and our customers. More Than a Shift is our commitment to keep building around them, not just a place to find their next shift."More Than a Shift launches with four programs:More recognition. FloatR of the Month recognizes independent professionals who demonstrate exceptional reliability, professionalism and service. Each monthly recipient receives a $150 reward delivered through Tremendous.More services. Through FloatR's affiliation with Stride, FloatRs can explore health, dental, vision and life insurance options suited to their individual circumstances and budgets.More protection. Beginning with qualifying shifts worked on October 1, FloatRs are covered by FloatR's contractor insurance program, including medical malpractice and professional liability, general liability and other protections, subject to policy terms, conditions and exclusions. FloatR has arranged this coverage at a discounted rate of $0.20 per hour worked, so the cost scales with the hours each professional actually works. To give FloatRs a full month's notice, the contribution begins with shifts worked on November 1.A marketplace built on trust. FloatRs must have a completed background check by November 30 to continue claiming shifts, adding another layer of trust for healthcare organizations, professionals and the patients they serve.The initiative reflects FloatR's broader vision for independent work: building infrastructure around a workforce that has historically had to assemble many of these resources on its own."Independent work can offer professionals real freedom and flexibility without asking them to give up security, support and professional community," said Gregory A. Stein, President of FloatR. "More Than a Shift is the next step toward building that infrastructure for the independent healthcare workforce."FloatR plans to add programs and services under More Than a Shift as they become available. FloatRs can learn more and complete their required steps here.About FloatRFloatR is a healthcare workforce technology platform connecting qualified independent professionals with healthcare organizations that need workforce flexibility. Through FloatR, professionals identify and claim available shifts, while healthcare organizations gain flexible workforce capacity when and where they need it. FloatR's expanding platform provides the operational infrastructure the modern independent healthcare workforce needs.

Greg Saint James

FloatR

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FloatR Launches More Than a Shift to Bring Recognition, Services and Protection to Independent Healthcare Professionals News Provided By FloatR October 01, 2026, 14:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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