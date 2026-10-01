BRD Media Starts Dental And Medical Practice Marketing Video Series On AI Search And SEO

BRD Media's daily medical practice marketing video series covers one dated change in Google, Meta or AI search per episode.

BRD Media publishes short daily videos on medical practice marketing, each built on one dated change in Google, Meta or AI search that a practice can act on

- Christopher DeWildeVILLA PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BRD Media LLC published the first episodes of a daily video series on medical practice marketing, dental marketing and med spa marketing on September 22, 2026, and has released a new episode every day since. Each short episode is built around one recent change in Google, Meta or AI search and the step a practice should take because of it.The series runs on the agency's YouTube channel, BRD Media LLC. By October 1, 2026, episodes had gone out on ten consecutive days.Each episode runs about a minute. It opens on one dated fact, explains what changed, and ends with something a practice owner can check on the practice's own website, listings or ads. The source for each fact is credited in the video description, and each description links to the BRD Media page for that specialty.What the Medical Practice Marketing Episodes CoverEpisodes published between September 22 and October 1, 2026 include:How Meta changed its review of before-and-after photos in med spa ads, and why the words on the ad now decide whether it runs.The FDA warning letters sent to telehealth companies marketing compounded GLP-1 drugs, and what a weight loss clinic can still say in an ad.Google's change to how dental practices may collect reviews, including the end of in-office review kiosks.Google's Ask Maps feature and how it answers patient questions about a dental practice.Why dental implant patients search town by town, and what that means for a practice's website.Healthcare privacy settlements over website tracking pixels, and what a medical practice should check on its own site.What a LegitScript seal on a weight loss clinic ad does and does not mean.Google adding links and sponsored text ads inside AI Mode in the same week."A practice usually hears about a platform change months after it has already cost money," said Christopher DeWilde, founder of BRD Media LLC. "Google changed the rules on collecting dental reviews in April. Meta changed how it reviews before-and-after photos this summer. A practice owner should not have to read policy pages at night to find that out. A minute on a phone between patients is enough."Why BRD Media Put Medical Practice Marketing on VideoThe episodes are titled with the words practice owners type into a search bar, such as dental SEO, med spa marketing and weight loss clinic marketing. A practice owner who searches one of those terms on YouTube or Google can get the answer in under a minute, with the source attached.The channel's earlier videos showed practice owners how to run free checks on their own websites with the AI assistant Claude, including a website SEO audit, a Google Business Profile review and title tag rewrites. The new series moves from how-to steps to the news behind them: what Google, Meta and the AI assistants changed this month, and who it affects."Anyone can post a marketing tip. The useful part is the date and the source," DeWilde said. "If a video tells a dentist what changed, when it changed and where to read it, the dentist can decide in a minute whether it matters to the practice. That is the whole format."AvailabilityThe series is free to watch on the BRD Media LLC YouTube channel at youtube/@BRDMediaLLC, with new episodes daily.About BRD Media LLCBRD Media LLC is a Villa Park, Illinois-based digital advertising agency founded in 2022, specializing in search visibility, paid search, web development, conversion tracking and patient-acquisition systems for medical, dental and aesthetic practices.For more information, visit BRDMediaLLC.

Christopher DeWilde

BRD Media LLC

+1 708-514-8561

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BRD Media Starts Dental and Medical Practice Marketing Video Series on AI Search and SEO News Provided By BRD Media LLC October 01, 2026, 14:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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