Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller 'Kill Per View' Explores Dark Future Of Reality TV

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Author A. G. Fleury explores a commercialized near-future where state-sanctioned violence becomes a hit reality show.

- A. G. Fleury

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KELOWNA BC A. G. Fleury has officially announced the feature spotlight of his intense dystopian science fiction thriller, Kill Per View, a compelling novel exploring a society where state-sanctioned violence has become commercialized entertainment. Published by Friesen Press, the book paints a gripping picture of a dark future that challenges perceptions of justice and morality. Since its debut, the novel has captured the imagination of thriller fans, earning widespread praise for its masterful pacing, thought-provoking themes, and highly addictive storytelling. The positive reception from the literary community highlights the book's profound ability to merge high-concept political theory with commercial appeal.

The narrative began with a direct "what if" question from Fleury:“What if the entire world, every country, adopted the death penalty? What would that look like? What would our society be like?” This visionary spark allowed him to build a terrifyingly plausible world that keeps readers hooked from the very first page. His ability to build suspense out of systemic social changes has been hailed as a breath of fresh air in contemporary dystopian literature.

In Kill Per View, this transition builds gradually following a secret summit of six world leaders uniting after widespread mass murders. As public frustration over prison overcrowding and taxpayer costs mounts, political momentum leads to capping death row wait times at six months. Eventually, US Congress passes legislation permitting live broadcasts of executions, creating the hit reality show Kill Per View. Critics have lauded this backstory as a brilliant piece of speculative world-building, seamlessly combining systemic political intrigue and moral horror into a seamless narrative triumph. The incredible attention to detail makes this fictional universe feel frighteningly real.

At the center of this dystopia is Herb Ferguson, a prison guard in Toronto reluctantly thrust into the spotlight as the city's official executioner. The stakes escalate rapidly when a targeted serial killer begins hunting executioners off-screen. While the first executioner is held for a year, subsequent targets are tortured and killed within days. Herb is forced to perform his public duties under national scrutiny while protecting his young family from the killer. This relatable hero's dilemma adds profound emotional weight to the plot, allowing readers to deeply invest in Herb's journey to safeguard his loved ones. Audiences have universally praised Herb as an expertly written protagonist who represents the struggles of an ordinary man caught in an extraordinary, terrifying system.

Fleury deliberately set the story's timeline between 2039 and 2050, a structural choice influenced by George Orwell's classic speculative book 1984.“I wanted to have that spark so people would start conversations around: when we reach 2039 for real, is there going to be anything similar to what happens in Al Fleury's book?” the author explains. This literary ambition has successfully sparked vibrant discussions among readers and book clubs alike, proving that the novel is not just an entertaining escape but a significant cultural milestone. Book clubs across North America have celebrated the narrative for its unique ability to ignite deep, insightful group debates regarding modern ethics and technology.

The novel features subplots involving anti-death penalty protest movements across North America, capturing how quickly societal ethics recede toward historical barbarism when fear and media sensationalism take hold. Book enthusiasts have heavily praised these layers for their incredible relevance to modern media consumption. Despite these weighty themes, Fleury emphasizes that the primary goal of the book remains high-octane storytelling and pure reader entertainment. The book delivers on this promise perfectly, offering an exhilarating ride filled with twists that keep audiences guessing until the final chapter. Every chapter ends on a high note, leaving readers desperate to turn the page.

Reflecting on the outstanding public feedback, the author shared his immense gratitude for how deeply the themes have connected with everyday fans who crave edge-of-your-seat suspense alongside deeply intellectual premises. The book has quickly built an active community of online followers who actively share theories about the future of the characters.

Fleury's professional background significantly informed the realistic character psychology. Originally from Cornwall, Ontario, and currently residing in Kelowna, British Columbia, Fleury holds a degree as a Behavioral Science Technician. He has spent over 30 years working in social services supporting handicapped adults in group home settings. His academic background-spanning sociology, developmental psychology, personality theories, and abnormal psychology-provided the foundation for charting the transformations of both his protagonist and antagonist. This professional expertise elevates the novel above typical thrillers, giving the characters a lifelike depth and authenticity that resonates powerfully with readers.

Kill Per View is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats through major online retailers and directly via Friesen Press, where eager fans can take advantage of direct publisher pricing. The book continues to grow a loyal, passionate fanbase globally, positioning it as a must-read for any lover of high-concept speculative fiction.

About A. G. Fleury

A. G. Fleury (Alain Gerard Fleury) is a celebrated Canadian science fiction author and behavioral science professional based in Kelowna, British Columbia. Drawing from over three decades of exceptional experience in social services, he crafts complex psychological dynamics within speculative fiction settings. Known for his unique voice and dedication to high-octane storytelling, he is currently preparing his next highly anticipated science fiction manuscript, aiming for release within the next two years.

Alain Gerard Fleury

A. G. Fleury

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Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller 'Kill Per View' Explores Dark Future of Reality TV News Provided By ALAN FLURRY October 01, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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