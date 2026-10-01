Data Center Industry Swings Big To Support Local Skilled Workforce

2026 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Charity Golf Tournament, Benefitting Cornerstone Craftsman

2026 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Charity Golf Tournament, with nearly 300 industry professionals in attendance

The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate of organizations to promote better understanding of the design, implementation and management issues involv

- Roberto Gomez, executive director of Cornerstone CraftsmanLANSDOWNE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 300 members of Northern Virginia's data center and mission-critical infrastructure community came together Monday, Sept. 28, for the 16th Annual 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Charity Golf Tournament, turning a day on the course into an investment in the region's next generation of skilled trades professionals.Held at The Golf Club at Lansdowne, the annual tournament brought together professionals from data center construction, engineering, operations, security and related industries across all three courses.The sold-out event is the DC Chapter's premier annual fundraiser and supports the organization's broader commitment to education, workforce development and community impact.This year's charitable beneficiary was Cornerstone Craftsman, a nonprofit organization that provides local youth with hands-on instruction, tools and mentorship designed to create pathways to rewarding careers in the skilled trades. They received $26,410 from the tournament, and more from those who attended.The organization was selected by DPR Construction, the tournament's Platinum Sponsor.“This tournament is a great example of what can happen when our industry comes together around a shared purpose,” said Lillian Rivera, executive director of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter and Managing Partner of 21st Century Ops.“Northern Virginia's data center community depends on talented people across the skilled trades, so supporting an organization that is introducing young people to these careers is a natural fit. It allows us to give back to our community while helping build the workforce that will support this region for generations to come.”Cornerstone Craftsman works to help young people develop practical skills, confidence and career opportunities through exposure to the skilled trades, addressing both workforce needs and the long-term economic opportunities available through these professions.“When I look at the young people who come through our doors, I see builders, problem-solvers and future leaders. They just need someone to believe in them and show them the way," said Roberto Gomez, executive director of Cornerstone Craftsman. "Our mission is to give them the skills, mentorship and opportunity to change the trajectory of their lives. The data center community is creating incredible employment opportunities, leading to livable-wage careers and family-sustaining wages. For many of our students, that means being the first in their family to build real financial stability, and that's how we break the cycle of generational poverty."He continued:“I'm deeply grateful to the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter and the entire data center community for seeing the potential in these young people and investing in their future."The partnership reflects a growing priority across Loudoun County and Northern Virginia, where the data center and other mission-critical sectors have created sustained demand for electricians, mechanical professionals, construction workers and other skilled tradespeople.7x24 DC Chapter Board Member and Rosendin Senior Director of Business Development Phil Baroody explained how the data center industry uses its collective resources to address community needs while strengthening the region's future workforce.“The 7x24 DC Chapter Golf Tournament is special because it brings together our members, industry and community to rally around what we believe in,” Baroody said.“Supporting Cornerstone Craftsman is especially meaningful because workforce development is essential to the future of our industry."He added:“Giving young people greater exposure to skilled trades careers creates opportunities for them while helping develop the talent our region will need in the years ahead.”The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter represents hundreds of organizations across Northern Virginia and the greater Washington region, home to the world's largest concentration of data centers.Through charitable giving, scholarships, educational programs and workforce development initiatives, the chapter works to leverage the resources and expertise of the mission-critical industry to strengthen the communities where its members live and work.For more information about the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter and its upcoming initiatives, visit 7x24DC.##About 7x24 Exchange DC ChapterThe 7x24 Exchange Washington DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together information services and technology professionals with facilities, engineering and real estate professionals to promote a better understanding of the design, implementation and management issues involved in achieving high levels of uninterrupted infrastructure support. Rooted in Northern Virginia, the heart of the world's largest data center hub, the chapter is a leader in industry education, collaboration, workforce development and philanthropy.About Cornerstone CraftsmanCornerstone Craftsman provides youth with hands-on instruction, tools and mentorship designed to prepare them for viable careers in the skilled trades. Through skills training and workforce development, the organization works to create pathways to economic opportunity, help break cycles of generational poverty and build a proficient, marketable skilled trades workforce.

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2026 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter's Charity Golf Tournament

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Data Center Industry Swings Big to Support Local Skilled Workforce News Provided By POUNCE Solutions October 01, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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