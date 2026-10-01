Tomorrow.Io Selects SIL's Payload PDU Technology For The Precipitation Radar Aboard Its Deepsky Satellite Constellation

SIL Payload Power Distribution Unit

- Edmund Burke, SIL President & Founder

SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Space Information Laboratories (SIL) proudly announces that Tomorrow has selected its Payload Power Distribution Unit (PPDU) technology for the precipitation radar aboard the DeepSky LEO constellation, transforming real-time weather prediction and data use worldwide for governments, businesses, and individuals. DeepSky is weather's next frontier: an orbital system engineered to transform the atmosphere into a continuously observable, real-time data layer for intelligence and decision-making at planetary scale. Tomorrow's contract with SIL small business includes development of the payload power distribution unit, environmental qualification, and flight unit production for DeepSky.

SIL conducts the design, manufacturing, and Space environmental qualification of the Tomorrow payload power distribution units at its design, production, and test facilities in Santa Maria, CA.

About Space Information Laboratories

SIL is a leading provider of high-end Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® FTS and Avionics/Telemetry Batteries, Payload Power Distribution Unit (PPDU), VBITS autonomous flight termination unit (AFTU), and VBIRS high-data rate Ka/Ku LEO/MEO Satcom telemetry used on DoW missile, interceptor, hypersonic and reentry vehicle platforms, commercial Space rockets, reentry vehicles and LEO Satellite platforms. SIL patented technologies have achieved 100% mission success on these platforms since 2013.

Based in Santa Maria, CA, near Vandenberg AFB, Space Information Laboratories (SIL) is a world-class small business specializing in innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical programs. Serving agencies such as the MDA, USSF, NAVAIR, Army, DARPA, and the commercial Space industry, SIL's expertise includes the development and production of Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® FTS, avionics and telemetry batteries, payload power distribution units, VBITS GPS tracking and autonomous flight termination units, and VBIRS Space Based Range telemetry system for rocket, missile, interceptor, reentry vehicle, and small Satellite platforms. SIL is AS9100D Quality Management System certified, ensuring the highest standards in design, manufacturing, and testing of flight units.

Edmund Burke

Space Information Laboratories (SIL)

+1 805-925-9010

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Tomorrow selects SIL's Payload PDU technology for the precipitation radar aboard its DeepSky satellite constellation News Provided By Space Information Laboratories, LLC October 01, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology



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