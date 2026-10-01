Keystone Puts Its Name On Cardinal And Albert Following Acquisitions

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- Joe Winkler, President of KeystoneIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keystone, a leading property management company serving community associations throughout the West, has officially rebranded two recently acquired property management firms – Cardinal Property Management and Albert Management – under the Keystone name.The transition brings Cardinal and Albert together under the Keystone banner, strengthening the company's presence and expanding its ability to serve homeowners associations and their communities. The firms maintained their respective names during the transition period to provide clients and communities with a smooth introduction to Keystone and its services.“Cardinal and Albert each built outstanding reputations by putting their clients and communities first, and we are proud to carry that tradition forward,” said Cary Treff, CEO of Keystone.“Bringing these companies together under the Keystone name allows us to build on the strong foundation and locally based team members and services while providing our clients with the resources, expertise and support of a growing organization.”The rebranding represents another step in Keystone's continued expansion and commitment to providing high-quality community association management services. While the companies will now operate under the Keystone name, clients can expect the same dedicated professionals and personalized service they have come to know, now backed by the broader resources of Keystone.“Acquiring Cardinal and Albert was about more than expanding our footprint,” said Joe Winkler, President of Keystone.“It was about bringing together talented teams that share our commitment to service and creating an even stronger organization for the communities we serve. We are excited to officially welcome Cardinal and Albert into the Keystone family.”With the rebranding now complete, Cardinal and Albert clients will have access to Keystone's full range of property management resources including human resources, technology and expertise, while continuing to benefit from the local knowledge and relationships that have helped to make both firms successful.Keystone continues to explore opportunities for strategic growth and expansion throughout the West, with a focus on partnering with established property management firms that share their commitment to exceptional service and client relationships.###Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments, now managing over 190,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, single-family home, high-rise, mixed-use, building and commercial common interest developments. Keystone's clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC), certified through Community Association Institute, as well as being certified as Great Place to Work in 2024, 2025, and 2026. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Ontario, Temecula Valley, Carlsbad, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles, San Mateo, Santa Cruz as well as Boise Idaho, and Denver, Aurora and Westminster Colorado.

Brian Lochrie

Communications LAB

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Keystone puts its name on Cardinal and Albert following acquisitions News Provided By Communications LAB October 01, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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