Silicon Valley Clean Water Recognized As A Utility Of The Future Today By The Water Environment Federation

Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) Wastewater Treatment Facility

Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) Treatment Area

SVCW harnesses innovative wastewater treatment technologies to advance energy neutrality, safeguard public health, and protect the San Francisco Bay

- Matthew Zucca, General Manager, Silicon Valley Clean WaterREDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW), a joint powers authority (JPA) that provides advanced wastewater treatment services for portions of the San Francisco Peninsula, has been recognized by the Water Environment Federation (WEF) as a Utility of the Future Today. The national award underscores SVCW's leadership in transforming wastewater treatment with innovative technologies to prepare for the future of water and resource recovery.SVCW is one of 33 water utilities recognized at WEFTEC in New Orleans. This is the third time SVCW received the coveted award, this year in the category of Beneficial Biosolids Reuse. In 2020 and 2023, the agency was recognized for Energy Generation & Recovery.SVCW is celebrated for its biosolids management program and leadership in developing breakthrough technologies. Biosolids are nutrient-rich, soil-like material created from wastewater that is conveyed from homes and businesses to wastewater treatment plants. SVCW's biosolids management program supports regional communities, including sustainable farms across California. For example, farmers can use biosolids as a natural fertilizer to eliminate the need for synthetic fertilizers, improve soil quality, increase crop yields, and help fight climate change.“SVCW is honored to be recognized by WEF as a Utility of the Future Today. The award reflects the passion of our team, Commissioners, and partners to protect the health and ecosystems of our communities and the San Francisco Bay. It validates our dedication to implementing progressive technologies that support sustainability and transform waste into resources.”Matthew Zucca, General Manager, Silicon Valley Clean Water“This prestigious award reflects our Commission's shared vision to invest in forward-thinking, cost-effective solutions that enable SVCW to deliver exceptional value to our ratepayers. We take pride in being part of a progressive JPA that delivers important solutions for our communities, environment, and waterways.”Elmer Martinez Saballos, Mayor, City of Redwood City“This honor reflects forward-thinking innovation, sustainability, and community leadership. Thank you for strengthening the water sector and helping build resilience today and for the future.”Keith Hobson, President of the Board of Trustees, WEFSVCW treats wastewater for 300,000+ residents in Belmont, San Carlos, Redwood City, and West Bay Sanitary District, including Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Woodside, and several unincorporated areas in San Mateo County. SVCW has served these communities for 50 years, delivering economies of scale and vital environmental outcomes.Utility of the Future Today is a partnership program of WEF, the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), The Water Research Foundation (WRF), the WateReuse Association, and the U.S. Water Alliance, with input from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The program celebrates the achievements of water utilities that transform from a traditional wastewater treatment system to a resource recovery center and leader in the overall sustainability and resilience of the communities they serve.About Silicon Valley Clean WaterSilicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) is a joint powers authority that provides innovative wastewater treatment services for communities in Belmont, San Carlos, Redwood City, and West Bay Sanitary District. SVCW is committed to responsibly treating, recycling, and repurposing wastewater to protect public health, the environment, and the San Francisco Bay. The facility is located in Redwood City, CA. For more information, visit SVCW.

Julia Hughes

Silicon Valley Clean Water

+1 650-642-6777

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Silicon Valley Clean Water Recognized as a Utility of the Future Today By The Water Environment Federation News Provided By Silicon Valley Clean Water October 01, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Environment



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.