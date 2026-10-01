Directional Force Launches Zen-Cool, A Patented Cooling Hydrogel Weight Vest Built For Comfort And Real Training

Directional Force founder Chris Gowen trains in the Zen-Cool vest.

Zen-Cool product overview: patented cooling hydrogel, SBR dive material, reflective logos, and accessory pockets. Available in 8, 12, and 16 lbs. Image courtesy of Directional Force.

Chris Gowen, founder of Directional Force, wearing the Zen-Cool cooling hydrogel weight vest. Photo courtesy of Directional Force.

Directional Force launches Zen-Cool, a patented cooling hydrogel weight vest designed for form-fit comfort and everyday training.

- Chris Gowen, Founder of Directional ForceLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Directional Force announced today the launch of Zen-Cool, a patented cooling hydrogel weight vest designed to feel different from the sand- and metal-filled vests that dominate the category. Zen-Cool is available now at directionalforce in black and pink, in 8 lb, 12 lb, and 16 lb options.Most vests in this style look similar. Zen-Cool is built on a different idea. Instead of loose fill that shifts, sags, and heats up, the weight comes from patented cooling hydrogel that form-fits the body, stays pliable during bending and dynamic movement, and is designed to keep the athlete cooler while they train.“The quality is second to none, and the comfort is next level,” said Chris Gowen, founder and president of Directional Force.“People have been sold the same filled vest for years and told the stiffness and hot spots were just part of training. They are not. We built Zen-Cool so the load moves with you instead of against you. It looks and feels like a wetsuit on purpose. That is the standard this category should have had from the start.”Zen-Cool uses SBR diving fabric for a waterproof, tear-resistant, washable shell and even weight distribution. Two front compartments hold a water bottle, phone, or keys. Reflective DF logos and striping improve visibility in low light. The result is a vest meant for walking, rucking, bodyweight work, and daily movement - without the rigid, leak-prone feel common in cheaper versions of this design.Gowen said the launch is about giving more people a vest they will actually wear and helping introduce - and turn on - a new group of people to the benefits of weight vest training.“I did not want another product that looks good in a thumbnail and fails on mile three,” Gowen said.“Zen-Cool is functional and comfortable enough to become part of someone's day. That is how training sticks. You invest in the tool, then you do the work.”Zen-Cool is available now at:products/zen-cool-cooling-hydrogel-weight-vest-blackproducts/zen-cool-cooling-hydrogel-weight-vest-pinkPricing starts at $89. including Free Shipping.About Directional ForceDirectional Force is a performance and lifestyle brand founded by Chris Gowen. The company designs apparel, eyewear, weight vests, ruck packs, plates, and training gear built around a simple standard: quality that holds up when the work gets real. Learn more at .

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Directional Force Launches Zen-Cool, a Patented Cooling Hydrogel Weight Vest Built for Comfort and Real Training News Provided By Directional Force October 01, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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