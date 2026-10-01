Las Vegas Dentist Earns Associate Fellow Status From The American Academy Of Implant Dentistry

Dr. Eddy Pais of Redesign Dental earns recognition from the AAID for advanced training and expertise in implant dentistry.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Redesign Dental is proud to announce that Dr. Eddy Pais, a cosmetic dentist in Las Vegas, has earned the credential of Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AFAAID). This distinction recognizes dentists who have met rigorous educational and experience-based standards in implant dentistry and successfully passed written and oral examinations.The AAID is the oldest professional organization dedicated to implant dentistry in the United States. Its Associate Fellow credential is awarded only to dentists who can demonstrate advanced training and a proven command of implant procedures, verified through a rigorous written exam and an extensive oral board exam in which candidates present multiple cases to a panel of board members."This credential reflects years of hands-on training and the work I've put into mastering implant dentistry," said Dr. Pais. "I'm proud to bring that level of expertise to my patients here in Las Vegas."To achieve Associate Fellow status, Dr. Pais completed extensive continuing education in implant dentistry, passed a comprehensive written examination, and presented multiple cases before an AAID oral board panel. This credential adds recognized, real-world validation to the advanced training and expertise that define his work at Redesign Dental.Achievements like this reflect Redesign Dental's broader commitment to advanced training across its team, giving patients confidence in every aspect of their care. Those interested in learning more about Dr. Pais or scheduling a consultation are encouraged to contact Redesign Dental.About Dr. Eddy PaisDr. Eddy Pais is a cosmetic and restorative dentist at Redesign Dental in Las Vegas. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a Doctor of Dental Medicine, and has completed advanced postdoctoral training in implant dentistry through the AAID MaxiCourse. His practice includes dental implants and implant dentures, along with a range of restorative and cosmetic dental treatments. In addition to being an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, he is also a member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and Academy of General Dentistry. His approach centers on clear communication and conservative, detail-oriented care. Dr. Pais is available for interview upon request.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Redesign Dental8440 S Eastern Ave, Suite BLas Vegas NV 89123(702) 451-9111Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

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Las Vegas Dentist Earns Associate Fellow Status from the American Academy of Implant Dentistry News Provided By Rosemont Media October 01, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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