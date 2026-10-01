KB Opens Up About Faith, Identity And What Cannot Be Sold In CCM Magazine's October Cover Story

Four-time Billboard No. 1 artist and five-time Dove Award winner joins CCM for an exclusive video interview and performances of“10K,”“TOO UNFAZED” & “Armies”

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Four-time Billboard No. 1 Christian hip-hop artist and five-time Dove Award winner KB takes center stage as CCM Magazine's October cover story, going live October 1. The complete cover package also includes an exclusive video interview and three performances of“10K,”“TOO UNFAZED” and“Armies.”The deeply candid conversation finds KB reflecting on the conviction behind his sixth studio album, THIS CANNOT BE SOLD, and the faith that shapes every other part of his identity as an artist, author, podcaster, husband and father.“The goal for us is that we would be more Christian than we are artist," KB tells CCM. "That's everything. I want my Christianity to be a modifier of any other label you give me.” ​Released July 10 via Provident Entertainment, THIS CANNOT BE SOLD is built around a pointed idea: the things that matter most cannot be bought, branded or bartered. Moving fluidly across genres and featuring Ben Fuller, Ryan Ofei, Caleb Conley and others, the 13-track project explores faith, marriage, fatherhood and identity while pushing back against a culture that increasingly treats attention, influence and even conviction as commodities.“There are things that can't be sold," says KB. "My loyalty to the Kingdom... I want to remain a friend of God. That is my priority."For CCM Magazine Co-Editor Logan Sekulow, the interview became far more than a typical cover conversation:“I thought I was conducting an interview with KB and somewhere along the way realized I had a front-row seat to a sermon, and occasionally that sermon felt like it was aimed directly at me. I walked away feeling a little like I'd been hit by a train, but I had no doubt where the train was headed! He challenges us all in a way that made this one of the most unique conversations we've had at CCM Magazine.”The October cover experience extends that same uncompromising message into three performances, including an outdoor production designed to carry the visual language of THIS CANNOT BE SOLD from the album artwork to the stage.“This was our first time taking a Cover Story performance outdoors, and we wanted the entire visual experience to feel like an extension of THIS CANNOT BE SOLD," says CCM Magazine Co-Editor Amanda Sekulow. "We brought the spray-paint language from the album artwork into the live-performance design and leaned into that raw, almost underground energy. KB was incredibly collaborative, which gave us the freedom to really explore the creative side together and make something that felt completely specific to him and this record.”Adds KB:“I am too excited to be the cover story for CCM Mag for the month of October. I pray you enjoy it and it is generative to your soul.”KB's October cover story goes live October 1 at . The exclusive video interview and performances will be released across CCM Magazine's digital platforms.ABOUT KBKB is a Dove Award–winning rapper, speaker, author and podcaster known for pairing bold conviction with chart-topping hip-hop. Over a decade-plus career, he has earned four consecutive No. 1 debuts on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, along with placements on the Billboard 200 and Top 5 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart, while generating millions of streams worldwide. His acclaimed His Glory Alone era reached new heights when His Glory Alone II won Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year at the 2024 Dove Awards, further solidifying his place as one of the genre's most impactful voices. Beyond music, KB is the co-host of the Southside Rabbi podcast and the author of Dangerous Jesus: Why the Only Thing More Risky than Getting Jesus Right Is Getting Jesus Wrong, using his platform to spark deeper conversations around faith, culture and purpose. Above all, he is a devoted husband to Michelle and a proud father of three, focused on building a lasting legacy.ABOUT CCM MAGAZINEWith each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media. Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase“CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow as of August 2025, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts and exclusive content for today's Christian music audience. For more information, visit .# # #Journalist: Logan SekulowCreative Director: Amanda SekulowStill Photographer: Alicia St GelaisCinematographer: Patrick JohnsonMusic Engineer: Mark Lee Townsend

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KB Opens Up About Faith, Identity and What Cannot Be Sold in CCM Magazine's October Cover Story News Provided By Nashville Publicity Group October 01, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion



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