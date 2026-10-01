CANOPY BRANDS ACQUIRES FRANCE-BASED FIXATOR, EXPANDING WORKING-AT-HEIGHT CAPABILITIES

France-based Fixator joins Canopy Brands

Acquisition Adds a Leading Manufacturer of Material and Personnel Lifting Solutions

- Tom Dejong, Executive VP/Bee AccessCONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canopy Brands has acquired Fixator, a leading designer and manufacturer of material and personnel lifting solutions for working at height. The acquisition strengthens Canopy Brands' access solutions capabilities in Europe and continues its journey to become the best home for the world's mightiest small companies.Brian Colton, CEO of Canopy Brands, stated,“We have known the Fixator team for many years and been impressed with their capabilities and product breadth.”Founded in 1924, Fixator designs and manufactures its products at its headquarters in Angers, France, with a Shanghai, China facility supplying customers across Asia. The company has built a century-long reputation for delivering material and personnel lifting hoists, temporary and permanent suspended access platforms, rigging systems and customized solutions for complex work environments. Selling in over 90 countries, Fixator is a key supplier to the global elevator, construction and infrastructure markets, while also serving the power generation and sports arena sectors. Its 60,000-square-foot facilities combine in-house product design with precision machining, fabrication and assembly, positioning Fixator for continued growth.Clément Chamignon, General Manager of Fixator, said,“Joining Canopy Brands marks an exciting new chapter for everyone at Fixator, providing the capital and support needed to reach new heights.”Fixator is an excellent strategic fit, joining Canopy Brands' portfolio of access solution companies: Bee Access, a North American leader in temporary and permanent access equipment, and ALBA, a Spain-based rack and pinion hoist manufacturer. As part of Canopy Brands, Fixator will strengthen its team and innovation capabilities, enhance its international distribution and expand growth opportunities.Tom Dejong, Executive Vice President of Bee Access, added,“We believe Fixator has a very bright future and will be making significant investment to strengthen and accelerate Fixator's development.”The acquisition advances Canopy Brands' strategy of partnering with differentiated companies and supporting their growth through long-term investment, strategic planning and collaboration across brands.For more information, visit and .About Canopy BrandsCanopy Brands' mission is to be the best home for the world's mightiest small companies. We unlock long-term potential by empowering teams, improving decision-making and ensuring the right resources are in place for sustained growth. Our brands solve challenges across industries from construction, manufacturing and utilities to security, marine and residential markets. Together, they generate more than $200 million in annual revenue by supporting the essential systems that build and maintain modern life.

Mike Misiaszek

Canopy Brands

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CANOPY BRANDS ACQUIRES FRANCE-BASED FIXATOR, EXPANDING WORKING-AT-HEIGHT CAPABILITIES News Provided By Canopy Brands October 01, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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