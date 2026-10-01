Ecowaste Solutions Named New Waste Collection Provider For Columbia County, Florida, Serving 22,000 Homes And Businesses

Ecowaste Solutions expands across the South and Mid-South through key municipal partnerships

Backed by a Local Lake City Facility, One of Ecowaste's Largest Municipal Partnerships Brings Regional Resources Home to Columbia County Beginning October 1

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ecowaste Solutions, a regional waste and recycling company operating across ten states, announced today a milestone municipal partnership: beginning October 1, Ecowaste becomes the waste collection provider for Columbia County, Florida, serving more than 22,000 households and 500 businesses across the county. It's one of the largest municipal wins in company history, and the team could not be more excited to call Columbia County home.For residents and businesses across Columbia County, this transition comes with minimal disruption, by design. Service days are not changing, and the cart already sitting at the curb is the cart residents will keep using. Nothing needs to be swapped, scheduled, or set up. Basic weekly residential service continues to be billed by Columbia County, just as it always has; only additional services requested directly, such as an extra cart, a second weekly pickup, or a bulk item call, will be billed by Ecowaste.Ecowaste wants this transition to feel effortless for the people and businesses of Columbia County. That means showing up as a good partner and neighbor from day one: keeping things simple, answering questions directly, and making sure residents have the resources they need, whether that's a question about a bulk pickup or just wanting to put a face to the new name on the truck.Backing this partnership is a physical, local presence. Ecowaste recently acquired Wilson's Containers, a 40-year, family-owned operation based in Lake City, and its facility now serves as the operational hub for everything Ecowaste does in Columbia County, from daily dispatch to equipment staging. It's the kind of on-the-ground investment that turns a municipal contract into an actual presence in the community, not just a name on a truck.“This is another impressive milestone we've had as a company,” said Chief Executive Officer Dustin Reynolds.“More than 22,000 households and 500 businesses are trusting us with service they count on every single week, and we don't take that lightly. Our goal was to make this transition seamless for our customers. Nothing about pickup day changes for these residents. What changes is the team behind it, a local facility backing it up, and the resources of a regional operator standing behind that commitment.”“Columbia County residents and business owners deserve a partner who treats routine trash pickup like every detail matters,” said Shayne Tatum, Director of Government Affairs.“We spent time understanding this county before we ever put a proposal in front of them, and we're proud that work turned into a partnership this big.”The Columbia County partnership deepens Ecowaste's footprint in Florida and reflects the company's broader municipal strategy across the South and Mid-South: earn trust community by community, keep service consistent through the transition, and invest in the local infrastructure that makes a partnership work day to day. For a company built on being part of the communities it serves, a win of this size, with this many neighbors depending on it, is exactly the kind of growth worth celebrating.About Ecowaste SolutionsEcowaste Solutions is a regional waste company operating across ten states throughout the South and Mid-South. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the company provides residential, commercial, roll-off, portable restroom, recycling and other environmental services to municipalities and private customers throughout the region. Ecowaste is building the South's waste collection, recycling and disposal through strategic growth and commitment to the communities it serves. For more information, visit .

Meaghan Johnson

Ecowaste Solutions

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Ecowaste Solutions Named New Waste Collection Provider for Columbia County, Florida, Serving 22,000 Homes and Businesses News Provided By Ecowaste Solutions October 01, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Waste Management



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