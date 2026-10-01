Rockwell Automation, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Research Update

90% of Life Sciences Manufacturers Say Digital Transformation Is Now Business-Critical, According to New Rockwell Automation Report

01.10.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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New research shows manufacturers are investing in connected data, cybersecurity and AI to improve quality, strengthen regulatory readiness and enhance operational performance MILWAUKEE, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, today released "The New Operating Model for Life Sciences Manufacturing: Moving from Compliance to Continuous Readiness," an industry insights report based on input from manufacturing and industrial operations decision-makers in the life sciences industry. The new report examines how manufacturers are building digital foundations to keep pace with an industry that is changing fast.



According to Rockwell Automation's State of Smart Manufacturing research, 90% of life sciences manufacturers say digital transformation is necessary, and 58% have deployed smart manufacturing technologies at scale or across parts of their operations. As manufacturers continue to modernize, the report highlights how connected data, cybersecurity and validated AI applications can help improve visibility, strengthen quality processes and support continuous readiness. Key findings from the report include:

Technology investment is tied to business outcomes, not just capability: AI and machine learning (46%), process automation (44%) and cybersecurity (39%) are the technologies life sciences manufacturers expect to drive the biggest business outcomes. Manufacturers are prioritizing these investments to improve quality (43%), digitize operations (36%) and reduce risk (35%).



AI adoption is accelerating faster than data readiness: Among manufacturers already using AI, 64% plan to expand its use within the next year, and 49% expect to increase investment over the next five years. Yet only 32% say they effectively use more than half the data they collect.

Cybersecurity has become a lifecycle requirement: 54% of life sciences organizations experienced at least one cyberattack in the past year, with the greatest exposure coming from IT systems and enterprise networks (41%), remote access and connected equipment (33%) and IT/OT integration points (29%). "Manufacturers used to treat regulatory readiness as a project - something they ramped up for," said Matt Weaver, vice president, global industry – life sciences, Rockwell Automation. "Now, it has to be a daily discipline built into how the facility runs. The companies connecting their data, securing systems and validating AI deployments today are the ones that will be ready for what comes next from regulators or from the market." The report also outlines seven actions life sciences manufacturers can take to build a foundation for continuous readiness, including evidence management, cyber resilience, industrial data operations, defined AI use cases, and AI governance. Read the full report - The New Operating Model for Life Sciences Manufacturing: Moving from Compliance to Continuous Readiness - HERE. Frequently Asked Questions: What is continuous readiness?

Continuous readiness is an organization's ability to maintain real-time operational visibility, data integrity, and validated control across connected systems to seamlessly adapt to regulatory shifts, scale digital transformation, and drive ongoing performance. How can life sciences manufacturers get more value from their digital investments?

Life sciences manufacturers can get more value from digital investments by connecting data, systems and workflows across production, quality, engineering and business functions. This creates greater visibility across operations, supports faster decision-making and establishes a trusted foundation for advanced capabilities such as AI, predictive analytics and continuous improvement programs. How are life sciences manufacturers using AI?

According to the research, life sciences manufacturers plan to use AI and machine learning over the next 12 months to improve quality control (50%), cybersecurity (45%) and process optimization (44%). Methodology

The data cited in this report is based on the responses of 104 managers and executives from Life Sciences manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and engineering procurement companies (EPCs) in 16 countries. It is part of Rockwell Automation's 11th annual State of Smart Manufacturing report, which surveyed 1,560 decision makers across various industries and was conducted in association with Sapio Research and Rockwell Automation. About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit .







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