SEBI Directs Stock Brokers To Display Investor Awareness Messages Under Project Jagrook

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday said that it has directed stock brokers to display investor awareness messages and risk disclosures on their websites and trading applications as part of its Project Jagrook initiative.

The move is aimed at strengthening investor awareness and comes ahead of World Investor Week 2026, SEBI said in a circular issued on Thursday.

Under the new guidelines, all stock brokers will be required to display the investor awareness messages shared by SEBI along with the prescribed risk disclosures on their websites from October 5 to October 31.

From November 1, brokers will have to mandatorily display the specified investor awareness messages on the landing page of their websites.

For trading applications, SEBI said stock brokers may voluntarily display the specified investor awareness messages between October 5 and October 31. During this period, if a broker chooses to display the messages on its trading app on any day, displaying the risk disclosures will be optional for that day.

However, from November 1, stock brokers will be required to display both the investor awareness messages and risk disclosures on their trading apps on alternate days.

The initiative is part of SEBI's broader efforts under Project Jagrook to promote investor education and awareness and help investors make informed decisions in the securities market.

The regulator had earlier, through its circular dated May 19, 2023, mandated stock brokers to display specified risk disclosures to all their clients.

SEBI has also directed stock exchanges and depositories to bring the latest circular to the notice of their respective members and participants and disseminate it on their websites.

They have further been asked to display the investor awareness messages shared by SEBI in the prescribed format and take necessary steps to ensure implementation of the directive.