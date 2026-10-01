Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Hold Roadshow In Madurantakam Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay will hold a roadshow for party candidate Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam on Friday, ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll.

Madurantakam and Dharapuram will go to the polls on Tuesday, with both constituencies witnessing five-cornered contests.

Campaigning has intensified as candidates and party leaders step up their efforts to secure votes in the final days before polling.

Vijay is expected to begin his visit with prayers at the Adhiparasakthi temple in Melmaruvathur before paying homage at the memorial of spiritual leader Bangaru Adigalar. He will then proceed to the constituency for the roadshow, according to the proposed programme.

The roadshow is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is expected to cover Mamandur, Padalam junction, the Karunguzhi Ayyanar temple area and Savarambakkam, among other locations.

Preparations are gathering pace along the proposed route.

The TVK leadership has instructed party legislators to oversee arrangements, assigning an MLA to every five-kilometre stretch.

The allocation is intended to coordinate preparations across the route as local units mobilise supporters for the Chief Minister's visit.

Friday's programme will mark another campaign appearance by Vijay in support of Kumaravel.

During his earlier visit on September 25, he urged voters to teach what he described as“evil forces” and other opponents a lesson through the bypoll.

His return comes as the party seeks to strengthen its campaign during the closing phase of the electoral contest. The roadshow will take him through several localities, allowing the party to reach voters across a substantial part of Madurantakam.

Leaders of TVK's alliance parties have also campaigned in the constituency.

With only five days remaining before voting, the campaign focus in both Madurantakam and Dharapuram has shifted towards public meetings and constituency tours, with parties seeking to consolidate support and make their final appeals to the electorate.