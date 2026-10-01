Emirati Olympians And UAE's First Female MMA Professional Launch Middlesex University Dubai's Women In Sport Series

The opening session brought together five UAE women athletes, including Olympians and MMA history-makers, to discuss resilience and competing at the highest level

Emirati Olympic sprinter Maryam Alfarsi tells young girls to 'never be afraid to take up space in sport' The three-part series will tackle athlete pathways, women's health and career opportunities across the UAE's growing sports industry.

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai has launched a new panel discussion series, entitled Women in Sport: Changing the Narrative and Breaking Boundaries, through its London Sport Institute in Dubai (LSID). The three-part series looks beyond individual sporting achievements to explore how more women and girls in the region can participate, progress, and build professional careers across the industry. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Reflecting LSID's wider commitment to inclusion and more accessible routes into sport, the series centres on representation and opportunity. The first discussion took place at MDX Dubai's Knowledge Park Campus on 30 September, bringing together five Emirati athletes to reflect on the progress of women in sport in the UAE, as well as the opportunities needed to strengthen participation and progression for future generations.

Moderated by Emirati weightlifter and mental health advocate Amna Al Haddad, We Emerge Stronger and Better: Identity, Heritage & the Next Generation, featured Maryam Alfarsi, the UAE Olympian and first Emirati female sprinter to compete at the Olympic Games; Amenah Almuhairi, the UAE snowboarder and winter sports athlete who represented her country at the Asian Winter Games and Youth Olympic Games; Zamzam Al Hammadi, the Emirates' first female professional MMA fighter and PFL MENA athlete; and Maha Al Shehhi, the UAE national team Olympic swimmer.

The athletes explored what it takes to compete at the highest level - from months of training for seconds of competition to the family support, sponsorship and funding required to sustain an elite sporting career. They also reflected on what being Emirati means to them on the international stage, and the pride and pressure that come with representing their country.

Educational balance was also explored as Amenah Almuhairi, an LSID student, spoke about how flexibility around her snowboarding training and competition schedule has allowed her to navigate both her studies and elite sport. The panel also discussed what needs to change so that young athletes are not forced to choose between the two.

Maryam Alfarsi, who made history for her country at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she competed in the 100-metre sprint aged just 16, said:“Events like this are important because they give women athletes greater visibility, create stronger support networks and show young girls that sport is a path they can genuinely pursue. My advice to young girls is to believe in themselves, stay consistent and never be afraid to take up space in sport. There is a place for you, and your ambitions are worth pursuing.”

The panel reflected on how the sporting landscape for Emirati women is evolving, with stronger infrastructure and clearer pathways supporting women to compete at Olympic Games, world championships and major international events. At the same time, the discussion considered what further support is needed to ensure such opportunities become increasingly accessible rather than exceptional.

Maha Al Shehhi, a UAE national team Olympic swimmer who represented the Emirates at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, added:“Equal opportunity in sport means every athlete gets a fair chance to shine. Over recent years, the rise in training opportunities and elite competition for Emirati women has transformed what is possible, inspiring us to aim higher, compete globally and carry the UAE flag with pride.”

The three-part series will continue over the coming months with two further sessions scheduled. Women's Health: Training Through Every Life Stage will explore wellbeing and exercise during different life phases, while Breaking Into the Game: Women's Careers On and Off the Field will broaden the conversation beyond athletes to examine opportunities for women across the wider sports industry.

Charvi Ajay Bhatt, Sports Partnerships and Development Executive at MDX Dubai, said:“Sporting achievements deserve to be celebrated, but it is just as important to look at the opportunities, support systems and pathways that make those achievements possible. Through this series, our aim is to create an ongoing conversation around how more women can participate in sport, continue progressing, and build meaningful careers across the sector.”

The Women in Sport series reflects a wider ambition by MDX Dubai and LSID to strengthen inclusion and create more accessible pathways into sport. For more information and to register to attend future sessions, visit ac/women-in-sport

About Middlesex University MDX Dubai:

Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai is the first overseas campus of Middlesex University in London. The university opened in 2005 and has 7,100+ students from 120+ nationalities.

The university is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) and licensed by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Alongside its main campus in Dubai Knowledge Park, the university has a Global MBA Study Hub in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) and, since 2026, a study hub in Dubai Media City.

The university offers a range of programmes including Accounting, Business, IT, Data Science, Psychology, Law, Media, Sport Science, Fashion and more across foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and MBA level. MDX Dubai offers students a British education set within the diverse culture of Dubai.

About London Sport Institute in Dubai:

The London Sport Institute in Dubai (LSID) is part of Middlesex University Dubai and builds on the work of Middlesex University's London Sport Institute in the UK. LSID offers programmes from foundation to postgraduate level, including the International Foundation Programme (Sport Science Pathway), BSc Sport and Exercise Science, and postgraduate degrees in Sport Performance Analysis and Strength and Conditioning.

Students learn in a dedicated sport science laboratory and gain practical experience through industry projects and placements across the UAE. LSID is also home to the Sports Research Centre, which supports applied research that advances the development of sport in the UAE.

Its mission is to support the UAE's national sporting ambitions, including the Dubai Sports Agenda 2033, by developing the athletes and sporting professionals of the future.