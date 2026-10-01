New culinary destination within The Chedi Hegra introduces rooftop dining at Skyview, a lounge for Levantine tapas, private dining and an alcohol-free beverage programme

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – October 2026: Nasim Hegra, a refined new culinary destination, open its doors at The Chedi Hegra hotel in AlUla today, inviting guests to experience Levantine dining within the breathtaking grounds of Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Nasim, meaning“gentle breeze”, embodies gastronomic precision and the natural harmony of Levantine cuisine, crafted and composed through all the senses, offering an atmosphere where every detail is intentionally crafted.

The restaurant captures the spirit of its ancient surroundings. Guests at Nasim Restaurant & Lounge can choose from a seven-chapter à la carte menu, featuring signatures such as Wagyu Tomahawk 1.2kg, Bluefin Nayeh, Lobster Kibbeh, Baby Lamb Arayes, Char-Grilled Octopus, Spiced Toothfish Sayadieh. Barni Date Warm Cake (made with AlUla-grown Barni dates) and light bites like Chocolate Stones.

For groups, the Taste of Nasim and Taste of Hegra set menus offer four courses to share. Complementing the cuisine is a beverage programme featuring Sip of Hegra signature mocktails, rich and lavish blends, Modern Heritage 0.0% classics and specialty coffees including traditional Saudi coffee dallah.

Nasim Hegra's home, The Chedi Hegra, is the only hotel within Hegra itself: a 35-key resort set in 15 restored stone buildings of the historic 1906 AlUla railway station that once linked Damascus and Madinah. It was designed by Giò Forma and listed in the 2025 Michelin Guide, winning the Michelin Key in 2026.

Nasim Hegra adds to AlUla's diverse culinary ecosystem, which spans Michelin Guide-recognised regional eateries and international fine-dining concepts. From traditional hearty Middle Eastern spreads to refined contemporary gastronomy, AlUla continues to establish itself as a premier global dining destination featuring rich heritage, natural beauty and exceptional food for every palate.