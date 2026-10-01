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United Arab Emirates 2026 – METHODE ESPINASSE unveils its new Beauty Range at Beautyworld Dubai, translating more than 20 years of medical and scientific expertise into a new generation of beauty supplements designed to work from within.

Founded by Dr. Valérie ESPINASSE, Doctor of Pharmacy and expert in Predictive & Preventive Medicine, METHODE ESPINASSE approaches beauty as the visible expression of what happens within the body and ultimately, within our cells. After more than two decades of clinical practice, Dr. ESPINASSE developed Cellular Nutrition®, based on the principle that the quality of our skin and hair, as well as the way they age, is intrinsically linked to how our cells are nourished, protected and able to regenerate.

FROM PARIS TO DUBAI

For Dr. ESPINASSE, Dubai was a natural choice for the launch. Over the years, she has built close ties with the city through long-standing clients and friends, developing a genuine affinity for its culture and its distinctive approach to beauty, innovation, excellence and longevity.

“Dubai has always held a very special place for me. There is an extraordinary openness here to innovation, beauty and new ways of taking care of ourselves. It felt completely natural to introduce this new chapter of METHODE ESPINASSE here.” Said Dr. Valérie ESPINASSE

WELCOME TO BEAUTY 3.0

The new range brings together three targeted Cellular Nutrition® formulas: HAIR N°13, developed for hair loss, density and regrowth through a combination of keratin, amino acids, botanical bioactives, vitamins, zinc and probiotics; SKIN N°11, combining hyaluronic acid, marine collagen, Astaxanthin, Centella asiatica, vitamins, zinc and probiotics to target hydration, wrinkles and dark spots; and LIFT COLLAGEN N°16, the range's most significant innovation yet.

LIFT COLLAGEN N°16: THE NEXT GENERATION OF COLLAGEN IS BIOMIMETIC

With LIFT COLLAGEN N°16, METHODE ESPINASSE introduces a radically different approach to collagen supplementation: biomimetic collagen.

At its core is Reggenerate®, a patented natural matrix derived from eggshell membrane. Unlike conventional collagen ingredients that are typically hydrolyzed or fragmented, this naturally organized matrix brings together native collagen types I, V and X, elastin, hyaluronic acid and glycosaminoglycans. Its structural proximity to components naturally found in human connective tissues is the foundation of its biomimetic approach.

The innovation is not simply about what the formula contains, but how those components naturally coexist within a biological architecture.

Not more collagen. Smarter collagen.

This approach also challenges the category's traditional focus on high doses. A randomized comparative clinical study referenced in the scientific documentation compared 300 mg per day of eggshell membrane with 8 g per day of hydrolyzed collagen and placebo. At 57 days, the eggshell-membrane group showed a reported 44.7% increase in skin firmness, 39.3% increase in elasticity and 40% increase in hydration.

Dr. ESPINASSE takes the concept further by combining the biomimetic matrix with maritime pine extract, vitamin C, zinc, vitamin E, vitamin B3, NADH, selenium, copper, vitamin A and targeted probiotics, extending the formula beyond structural support toward oxidative stress, cellular energy, the microbiome and skin longevity.

From hydrolyzed to biomimetic. From quantity to biological architecture. From collagen supplementation to skin longevity.

ABOUT DR. VALÉRIE ESPINASSE

Dr. Valérie ESPINASSE is a Doctor of Pharmacy and expert in Predictive & Preventive Medicine, with more than 20 years of clinical experience and over 20,000 patients treated throughout her career. Her clinical work led her to create Cellular Nutrition®, the scientific philosophy at the heart of METHODE ESPINASSE, translating her expertise into targeted nutritional protocols for beauty, longevity and healthy aging from within.

METHODE ESPINASSE · CELLULAR NUTRITION®BEAUTY 3.0 STARTS FROM WITHIN.

HAIR N°13 · SKIN N°11 · LIFT COLLAGEN N°16Beautyworld Middle East – Dubai, October 2026