MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Students of North Gate British School, with Ajman Tourism, Culture and Media, Plant 45 Mangrove Saplings at Al Zorah, Ajman Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ajman, October, 2026: Marking 45 years of leadership of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and Member of the UAE Supreme Council, 26 students from North Gate British School, in collaboration with the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, planted 45 mangrove saplings at Al Zorah Beach on Wednesday morning. The programme was held in celebration of World Tourism Day, observed on September 27, highlighting the importance of sustainable tourism and environmental conservation.

The initiative was organised as a meaningful environmental tribute to the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi.

The planting of 45 mangrove saplings symbolised the 45 years of development and progress witnessed by Ajman, while giving students an opportunity to contribute directly to the emirate's environmental sustainability efforts.

Through the initiative, students gained hands-on experience in mangrove planting and a deeper understanding of the importance of protecting coastal ecosystems. Mangroves play an important role in supporting marine biodiversity, protecting coastlines and contributing to environmental sustainability.

The collaboration with the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media highlighted the importance of bringing together educational institutions, government entities and young people in support of environmental and community initiatives.

The initiative reflects North Gate British School's commitment to developing environmentally responsible students and encouraging young people to take an active role in preserving the UAE's natural heritage.

The activity brought together education, environmental responsibility and community participation, creating a meaningful way for students to mark an important milestone in Ajman's history.