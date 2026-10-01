Al Ain's Future To 2040 Takes Centre Stage In UPPC's Participation At LIVEX 2026

Long-term planning direction guides future growth while preserving Al Ain's cultural and natural identity Preparation of the plan is 58% complete as part of the second stage of developing Al Ain's long-term spatial vision and direction 5,346 public survey responses, alongside analysis of more than one million geolocated public digital expressions, are helping deepen understanding of people and place Five long-term outcomes guide the emerging vision across economic opportunity, community wellbeing, sustainability and resilience, mobility, and governance and implementation

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Urban Planning and Permits Centre (UPPC) at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is presenting the emerging spatial direction for Al Ain to 2040 at the Liveability and Investment Exhibition“LIVEX 2026”, as part of Al Ain Projects. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The long-term planning work seeks to balance future population growth, evolving community needs and economic development with the protection of the cultural and natural characteristics that make Al Ain distinctive.

The work is currently in the second stage of plan preparation, with 58% of the preparation process complete, reflecting progress in developing Al Ain's long-term vision and spatial direction to 2040.

His Excellency Eng. Abdulla Mohamed Alblooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, said:

“Planning for Al Ain's future is an important part of our wider vision for Abu Dhabi's growth. Our responsibility is to guide that growth in a balanced way that enhances quality of life and supports economic opportunity, while preserving the cultural and natural characteristics that make Al Ain distinctive.”

He added:

“We are building a long-term foundation that will help Al Ain respond to future needs through integrated planning that considers people, place, the economy and the environment together. Our aim is to support the city's continued development while preserving the qualities that its community values.”

The emerging planning direction draws on a broad evidence base that brings together community insight, technical and spatial analysis, stakeholder input and government priorities across land use, housing, infrastructure, mobility, the natural environment, community facilities and economic opportunity.

Community input forms one part of this evidence base. A public survey generated 5,346 responses across 40 questions in Arabic and English, complemented by analysis of more than one million geolocated public digital expressions to provide additional insight into perceptions of place.

The findings highlight both the qualities residents value today and the changes they would like to see in the future. 48.5% of respondents identified Al Ain's peaceful environment as one of the qualities they value most, while 40.9% selected more parks and green spaces across the city and 36% selected more employment opportunities among the improvements they would like to see.

These findings are considered alongside technical and spatial evidence, stakeholder input and government priorities. They form one part of the broader evidence base supporting the planning process and are not intended, on their own, to represent the entire population or determine planning decisions.

Humaid Al Kaabi, Director of the Urban Planning Department, Urban Planning and Permits Centre (UPPC), said:

“Our approach to Al Ain's future begins with a detailed understanding of both people and place. The survey findings, spatial analysis and wider technical evidence help us understand what communities value today and how they would like Al Ain to evolve.”

He added:

“We consider these insights alongside planning requirements and government priorities to develop a balanced long-term direction for Al Ain. This is reflected in five interconnected outcomes that guide the work to 2040 and provide a framework for progressively translating long-term planning direction into policies, initiatives and projects.”

The emerging vision is structured around five long-term outcomes.

Prosperous and Authentic focuses on supporting economic opportunity while preserving Al Ain's cultural and natural identity.

Healthy and Liveable Communities focuses on the quality of neighbourhoods, community facilities, public spaces and the everyday services people rely on.

Sustainable and Resilient addresses the responsible management of natural resources, oases, water, agriculture and ecosystems, while strengthening resilience to future environmental and climate pressures.

Accessible and Connected Mobility focuses on improving access to employment, services, centres and recreational destinations, while strengthening connections across the region.

Agile Governance and Implementation focuses on linking long-term planning direction with clear responsibilities, coordination, monitoring and implementation across relevant stakeholders.

These strategic outcomes translate into detailed masterplans for key areas, led by the Al Ain City Centre Masterplan. The plan aims to position the city centre as a vibrant hub for modern living while celebrating Al Ain's rich heritage and identity.

The masterplan focuses on revitalising the urban core through green, heritage, and natural corridors connecting key landmarks-including Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort, Al Ain Museum, and the Grand Mosque. It also introduces shaded pedestrian routes, urban farming, and active cultural realms, with the preliminary masterplan targeted for completion by November 2026.

Together, these outcomes provide a framework for Al Ain's long-term spatial direction. Individual policies, initiatives and projects remain subject to their respective stages of study, approval and implementation.

The content presented at LIVEX 2026 reflects emerging planning directions and progress to date; it does not constitute the release of a final masterplan or an announcement of approved individual projects.

The Policies, Initiatives and Projects (PIPs) model is intended to provide a structured pathway from long-term spatial direction towards implementation, helping connect planning outcomes with future policies, initiatives and projects while clarifying roles across government entities, municipalities, developers and other relevant partners.

The planning approach reflects a central principle for Al Ain's future: growth should create new opportunities and enhance quality of life while preserving the identity and qualities that make Al Ain distinctive.

At LIVEX 2026, visitors can explore the emerging spatial direction for Al Ain and understand how community insight, government priorities and technical evidence are being brought together to inform long-term planning to 2040.

UPPC continues to develop the plan in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, helping prepare Al Ain for future growth while preserving the identity and qualities valued by its community.