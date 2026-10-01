New Research Released By Corporate Visions Finds AI-Only Sales Training Produces Sellers Who Struggle When Buyers Change Course

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An 18-month study of 119 new inside-sales hires finds that sellers who combine AI practice with experienced-seller observation perform best on both execution and adaptability

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Visions, the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue enablement solutions, today announced new research in partnership with Dr. Leff Bonney and the Florida State University Sales Institute.

The study, Practice Makes Permanent: Should You Let AI Onboard Your Reps?, followed 119 new inside-sales hires at a large construction-supply company over 18 months.

Sellers were assigned to one of three onboarding conditions: 1) AI-Heavy training, where new sellers took part in repeated role-plays with AI partners and received feedback on their performance; 2) Observation-Heavy training, in which sellers watched recordings of experienced sellers in real sales conversations, rated specific behaviors against a defined rubric, and compared their evaluations against an experienced-seller standard; and 3) Integrated training, which combined both approaches in sequence.

Toward the end of the study, all trainees completed a capstone role-play exercise with a live actor playing the buyer. Researchers measured performance on execution, how well sellers handled a conversation that followed the expected plan, and adaptability, how effectively they responded when the buyer introduced an unexpected change.

AI-Heavy sellers led on execution, but their adaptability fell sharply when buyers changed course, dropping to 25.4 out of 50. Observation-Heavy sellers scored highest on adaptability. Integrated sellers provided the strongest overall balance, posting a 46.2 execution score while maintaining 34.7 on adaptability. Managers confirmed the same pattern, rating Integrated sellers highest on both dimensions at 30 and 60 days after training.

“We designed this study to understand what AI practice builds, and where it stops,” said Dr. Leff Bonney, research partner for Corporate Visions and Director of the Florida State University Sales Institute.“The data shows that volume of practice is not the same as readiness. AI-Heavy training produces sellers who are fluent and efficient when the conversation follows the plan. But you build tactical adaptability, recognizing when a buyer has shifted and adjusting in the moment, through observation and evaluation, not through repetition alone. Sellers trained on both came out strongest overall, and that advantage carried into live deals.”

Sales leaders who measure onboarding readiness by volume of practice are likely missing an adaptability gap that won't surface until the buyer changes course.

“Every revenue leader has seen the appeal of AI practice. It's on-demand and scalable, with no manager time required,” said Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy Officer at Corporate Visions.“What this research shows is that developing judgment and situational fluency requires a different training approach-one where new sellers observe how skilled reps handle the unexpected and then practice to that standard.”

The full report, including four recommended actions for revenue leaders building new-seller onboarding programs, is available to Corporate Visions Emblaze community members.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue enablement solutions for B2B companies around the globe. Sales teams work with Corporate Visions to assess skill gaps, train and coach the competencies that predict wins, equip sellers with science-backed stories and skills, and drive measurable growth across acquisition, expansion, and renewal conversations.

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