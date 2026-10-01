Vietnam Feed Wheat Import Market And Top 10 Importers Guide 2023-2026 Rising Feed Demand Unlocks Strategic Sourcing, Trade, And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Feed Wheat Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added tooffering.

The analyst has released the Vietnam Feed Wheat Import Guide 2023-2026, providing wheat producers, agricultural commodity exporters, distributors, international traders, and investors with market intelligence for expanding into Vietnam. The guide examines the Vietnamese feed wheat industry, import activity, leading buyers, supply sources, market demand, and foreign investment conditions.

The report profiles the top 10 feed wheat importing companies in Vietnam, including major agricultural groups, feed processors, regional distributors, trading companies, and key end buyers. It provides company profiles, contact details, import volume, import value, prices, import sources, and principal suppliers for 2023-2026. An accompanying Excel data source supports buyer screening, account management, market analysis, and direct business development.

Vietnam Feed Wheat Industry Overview

Feed wheat is primarily used as a periodic substitute for corn in animal feed. Feed manufacturers adjust wheat inclusion rates according to international grain prices, supply availability, nutritional formulations, and production costs. Its use is particularly relevant in pig and poultry feed, although differences in protein structure and starch characteristics mean that wheat generally serves as a cost-adjusting alternative rather than a core ingredient.

Vietnam has no large-scale domestic wheat supply and relies on imports to meet demand. Imported wheat is divided between flour milling and animal feed applications, with lower-grade or non-food-grade wheat typically entering the feed processing sector.

Vietnam feed wheat prices are closely connected to international wheat futures and global grain market conditions. Major influences include worldwide supply and demand, climate conditions, Black Sea export policies, energy costs, and shipping rates. Demand is highly price-sensitive. When the price spread between wheat and corn narrows, manufacturers often reduce wheat inclusion and return to a more corn-centric feed structure.

As Vietnam's livestock, aquaculture, and industrial feed sectors continue to expand, demand for diversified feed ingredients and cost optimization is expected to support feed wheat imports during favorable price windows. Key market participants include international grain traders, Vietnamese trading companies, and large-scale animal feed manufacturers.

Vietnam Feed Wheat Import Market

Vietnam maintains a high level of dependence on imported feed wheat. In 2024, approximately 107 Vietnamese buyers imported feed wheat valued at US$ 183 million, representing an increase of 26.3%. In 2025, total feed wheat imports reached US$ 615 million.

Brazil, Ukraine and United States were Vietnam's three leading feed wheat suppliers in 2025. They accounted for approximately 32.5%, 24.4%, and 11.8% of total imports, respectively. These figures demonstrate the importance of diversified international sourcing to Vietnam's feed production and grain trading sectors.

In the short term, Vietnam feed wheat imports are projected to maintain an upward trend. Growth will be supported by continued feed processing expansion, modernization of the livestock farming value chain, and improvements in cross-border trade channels.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam's reliance on imported wheat creates opportunities for foreign-invested enterprises with global sourcing, logistics, commodity trading, and supply chain capabilities. Feed manufacturers seeking to optimize formulation costs may increase wheat use when market conditions make it competitive with corn.



Vietnam offers political stability, consistent economic policies, and continued economic development.

Labor costs remain relatively competitive.

The country's location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, 3,260-kilometer coastline, and extensive port network support international commodity transportation.

Foreign investors benefit from legal protections and investment incentive policies. Vietnam has signed or is negotiating 19 free trade agreements, while frameworks such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area provide access to broader regional markets.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, grain trading and feed ingredients are not classified as restricted or prohibited sectors for foreign investment. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies under the Investment Law and Enterprise Law. Businesses involved in feed production must also obtain the required license from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Features of the Vietnam Feed Wheat Import Guide 2023-2026



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 Vietnamese feed wheat importers, including agricultural groups, processors, distributors, traders, and end buyers.

Trade data: Import quantities, values, prices, sourcing countries, and principal suppliers.

Market analysis: Data-driven and market-oriented coverage of import demand, supply channels, industry conditions, and investment opportunities.

Business development support: Contact information and Excel data designed for efficient buyer identification, group management, and batch outreach. Strategic insight: Practical information to support customer acquisition, regional supply chain planning, risk management, and international competitiveness.

The Vietnam Feed Wheat Import Guide 2023-2026 enables global suppliers, trading companies, and investment institutions to evaluate market opportunities, identify qualified importers, strengthen commercial connections, and develop informed strategies for entering Vietnam's growing animal feed market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Feed Wheat Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Feed Wheat Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Feed Wheat Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Feed Wheat Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Feed Wheat in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Feed Wheat in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Feed Wheat in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Feed Wheat in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Feed Wheat in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Feed Wheat in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND VIETNAM CO

GOLDEN WHEAT JOINT STOCK COMPANY CARGILL VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

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