OSB GROUP PLC - Admission To Trading
|Details of issuer
|(A) Name
|OSB Group plc
|(B) LEI
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|(A) Name, type and identification code
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
GB00BLDRH360
|(B) Regulated Market
|London Stock Exchange Main Market
|(C) Number of further securities issued and admitted
|14,436
|(D) Total number of securities in issue following admission
| 338,441,198
(2,096,501 ordinary shares (not yet in issue) remain subject to the block admission).
|(E) Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing ordinary shares.
|Issue and admission details
|(A) Date of issuance and admission
|Issued on dates between 1 September 2026 – 30 September 2026 inclusive (admitted under the Company's existing block admission)
|(B) Coverage of notification
|Admission of shares under the Company's employee share schemes from 1 September 2026 up to 30 September 2026, admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the Company's existing block admission of shares.
|(C) Prospectus
|No prospectus was required in connection with the admissions.
|Name of contact:
|Jason Elphick
|Telephone number of contact:
|01634 848944
Investor relations
Alexander Holcroft
Group Director of Investor Relations
Email: ...
t: 01634 838973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
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