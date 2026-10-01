SEDA Welcomes Molly Colman As Business Development Manager To Support The Firm's Continued Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Molly Colman joined the firm as Business Development Manager.

New York, NY, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Molly Colman joined the firm as Business Development Manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Molly to SEDA. Her unique combination of litigation operations, business development, and strategic growth experience within leading legal and expert witness organizations makes her an exceptional addition to our team. As SEDA continues to expand globally, Molly's expertise, industry relationships, and deep understanding of the litigation consulting landscape will further strengthen our ability to serve clients and support the firm's continued growth,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Molly Colman has extensive experience across litigation operations, business development, and legal practice management within law firm and consulting environments. Her background includes supporting practices across securities litigation, M&A, valuation, bankruptcy, FinTech, antitrust, financial restructuring, international arbitration, labour and employment, product liability, investigations, and related litigation practices.

Ms. Colman is a business development and growth strategy professional with over a decade of experience supporting leading legal and consulting organizations. Most recently, she served as Business Development Manager at Cornerstone Research, where she acted as the primary business development lead and Finance Practice liaison for areas including Securities Litigation, M&A, Valuation, Bankruptcy, and FinTech.

In this role, she led strategic business development and marketing initiatives focused on client targeting, market positioning, thought leadership, competitive intelligence, sponsorship strategy, account-based marketing, and relationship development. Working closely with practice leadership, she identified growth opportunities, developed client engagement strategies, conducted CRM-driven relationship analysis and stakeholder mapping, coordinated client feedback programs, delivered consultant training initiatives, and supported AI-related market monitoring efforts.

Prior to joining Cornerstone Research, Ms. Colman spent eight years at Dechert LLP, where she held litigation management and operations roles of increasing responsibility. She worked closely with practice leaders on strategic planning, business development initiatives, market research, budgeting, talent management, and operational effectiveness across multiple litigation practice groups, including Financial Restructuring and Trial, Investigations & Securities. She also analyzed profitability, utilization and client performance trends to support strategic plannings and practice growth.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Colman worked as a Litigation Paralegal at Dechert LLP, supporting attorneys on more than 100 matters from discovery through trial, developing a strong foundation in legal research, case management, and client service.

Ms. Colman holds an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business, specializing in Leadership and Change Management, and graduated in the top 10% of her class. She also earned a BA from Colby College, studied at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú, is a Notary Public, and is proficient in Spanish.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

CONTACT: Name: Peter Selman Email:... Job Title: Managing Partner